Consumers get a confidence boost
Aug 12, 2022

Consumers get a confidence boost

Though Americans harbor mixed feelings on the economy, consumer sentiment may be rebounding. Plus, inflation knocks a vinyl vendor out of his groove.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kimberly Adams speaks with Nela Richardson from ADP and Catherine Rampell from The Washington Post about this week's inflation numbers, what that could mean for the Fed moving forward and more of this week's economic news.
Survey finds consumers feel a little better about the economy

by Savannah Maher
Aug 12, 2022
The University of Michigan survey shows improvement, especially among low- and middle-income consumers, who have struggled most with inflation.
Though sentiment is still a mixed bag, people are a bit more optimistic about the economic outlook.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Where Monday is the new Sunday: More school districts move to 4 days a week

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 12, 2022
Many districts make the switch to attract teachers and save money. Though some extend the school day, classroom time often contracts.
Some school districts don't have classes on Mondays. Others skip Fridays and provide child care for a fee.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
My Economy

"Inflation is gut-punching my business," record store owner laments

by Sean McHenry
Aug 12, 2022
Vinyl records are a big part of Phillip Rollins' business at Offbeat in Jackson, Mississippi. But rising costs make them a harder sell.
Phillip "DJ Young Venom" Rollins, of the Offbeat record store and art gallery, would like to see the prices of vinyl records go down. "The demand is up there, just the supply is kind of low."
Courtesy Rollins
Tourism boosts the Greek islands, but not all seek the spotlight

by Victoria Craig
Aug 12, 2022
With its sunshine and turquoise waters, Greece draws travelers worldwide. Now the government is promoting lesser-known islands.
The Greek government is trying to attract tourists to lesser-known islands that may lack spectacular features. In some cases, the locals have mixed feelings.
Victoria Craig/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Shoomp Salt-n-Pepa
Ain't Nothing Changed Loyle Carner
The Death of Us Theo Katzman
K.I.S.S.E.S. Bent
All the Stars Kendrick Lamar

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

