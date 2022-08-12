Consumers get a confidence boost
Though Americans harbor mixed feelings on the economy, consumer sentiment may be rebounding. Plus, inflation knocks a vinyl vendor out of his groove.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kimberly Adams speaks with Nela Richardson from ADP and Catherine Rampell from The Washington Post about this week's inflation numbers, what that could mean for the Fed moving forward and more of this week's economic news.
Survey finds consumers feel a little better about the economy
The University of Michigan survey shows improvement, especially among low- and middle-income consumers, who have struggled most with inflation.
Where Monday is the new Sunday: More school districts move to 4 days a week
Many districts make the switch to attract teachers and save money. Though some extend the school day, classroom time often contracts.
"Inflation is gut-punching my business," record store owner laments
Vinyl records are a big part of Phillip Rollins' business at Offbeat in Jackson, Mississippi. But rising costs make them a harder sell.
Tourism boosts the Greek islands, but not all seek the spotlight
With its sunshine and turquoise waters, Greece draws travelers worldwide. Now the government is promoting lesser-known islands.
Music from the episode
Shoomp Salt-n-Pepa
Ain't Nothing Changed Loyle Carner
The Death of Us Theo Katzman
K.I.S.S.E.S. Bent
All the Stars Kendrick Lamar
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer