Consumers aren’t worried about inflation … yet
Jun 17, 2021

Consumers aren’t worried about inflation … yet

Also: One study says automation is to blame for stagnating wages, how it works when a company's CEO is also chairman of the board and how a Los Angeles taqueria pivoted to survive the pandemic.

Consumers aren't worried about spiking prices — yet

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 17, 2021
Consumer inflation expectations aren't rising sharply, according to Morning Consult, consistent with the Fed's view that most inflation right now is "transitory."
Prices for all items were up 5% year over year in May, per the latest consumer price index data.
Scott Olson via Getty Images
Automation is replacing more workers than outsourcing, study says

by Scott Tong
Jun 17, 2021
New and better jobs could be created if we invest in breakthrough technologies that generate opportunities.
American workers replaced by automation may not have the same job prospects that displaced workers had in the past.
Dan Kitwood via Getty Images
Convention skills a little rusty? We can help.

by Matt Levin
Jun 17, 2021
With the reemergence of networking events and conventions, you may need a refresher on chatting over cocktails or going in for the handshake.
SolStock via Getty Images
At Microsoft, Nadella's role grows

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 17, 2021
Satya Nadella already had a big job: CEO of one of the world’s most valuable companies. Now he chairs the board, too. How does that work?
CEO and chairman of Microsoft Satya Nadella.
Stephen Brashear via Getty Images
How a Los Angeles taqueria pivoted to survive the pandemic

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Jun 17, 2021
Sonoratown’s owners have had to be nimble to protect their supply of a unique flour. They also spread out and expanded operations.
Teo Diaz and Jennifer Feltham, who own the Sonoratown taco shop, have worked through business hurdles put up by the pandemic.
Daisy Palacios/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Stress Me Out Bibio, Olivier St.Louis
Afternoon Soul Gramatik
People Everywhere (Still Alive) Khruangbin
Eple Röyksopp
Sin Rumbo Panoptica Orchestra
TV Queen Wild Nothing

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
