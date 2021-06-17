Jun 17, 2021
Consumers aren’t worried about inflation … yet
Also: One study says automation is to blame for stagnating wages, how it works when a company's CEO is also chairman of the board and how a Los Angeles taqueria pivoted to survive the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
Consumers aren't worried about spiking prices — yet
Consumer inflation expectations aren't rising sharply, according to Morning Consult, consistent with the Fed's view that most inflation right now is "transitory."
Automation is replacing more workers than outsourcing, study says
New and better jobs could be created if we invest in breakthrough technologies that generate opportunities.
Convention skills a little rusty? We can help.
With the reemergence of networking events and conventions, you may need a refresher on chatting over cocktails or going in for the handshake.
At Microsoft, Nadella's role grows
Satya Nadella already had a big job: CEO of one of the world’s most valuable companies. Now he chairs the board, too. How does that work?
How a Los Angeles taqueria pivoted to survive the pandemic
Sonoratown’s owners have had to be nimble to protect their supply of a unique flour. They also spread out and expanded operations.
