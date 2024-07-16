Consumers are still consuming
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Homebuilders are feeling a little less confident, AI is trying to read emotions, and the nocturnal sprint at UPS' one-day-shipping hub.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Retail sales figures are flat but a deeper dive shows consumer resilience
Spending in many sectors, like furniture and online shopping, was strong. Falling prices also depressed the top line numbers in some categories.
"The consumer is still kicking"
What does consumer resilience reflected in June’s retail sales report mean for the Federal Reserve and interest rates? Host Amy Scott talks about it with Courtenay Brown of Axios.
A tour of "emotionally intelligent" AI
Creators say the new AI is capable of inferring users' emotions, but some experts are wary of the dangers of adaptive AI.
Homebuilders still glum with rates still high
In the midst of a lagging housing market, builders hope for easier terms on mortgages and construction loans.
Inside the world of UPS’ overnight shipping hub
Many logistics firms have their own air operations. Worldport, in Kentucky, includes a "hotel," taco trucks and flight simulators.
Music from the episode
"Kick, Push" Lupe Fiasco
"Old Graffiti" Bibio
"Wide Eyes" Local Natives
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer