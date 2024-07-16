My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Consumers are still consuming
Jul 16, 2024

Consumers are still consuming

Jose Calsina/Getty Images
Homebuilders are feeling a little less confident, AI is trying to read emotions, and the nocturnal sprint at UPS' one-day-shipping hub.

Segments From this episode

Retail sales figures are flat but a deeper dive shows consumer resilience

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 16, 2024
Spending in many sectors, like furniture and online shopping, was strong. Falling prices also depressed the top line numbers in some categories.
PRImageFactory/ iStock / Getty Images Plus
"The consumer is still kicking"

What does consumer resilience reflected in June’s retail sales report mean for the Federal Reserve and interest rates? Host Amy Scott talks about it with Courtenay Brown of Axios.

A tour of "emotionally intelligent" AI

by Matt Levin
Jul 16, 2024
Creators say the new AI is capable of inferring users' emotions, but some experts are wary of the dangers of adaptive AI.
Hume AI believes its AI voice product, which can recognize 48 human emotions, could be put to use as a personalized virtual assistant.
Ilya Lukichev/Getty Images
Homebuilders still glum with rates still high

by Daniel Ackerman
Jul 16, 2024
In the midst of a lagging housing market, builders hope for easier terms on mortgages and construction loans.
The sluggish housing market has some builders on the sidelines.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Inside the world of UPS’ overnight shipping hub

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 16, 2024
Many logistics firms have their own air operations. Worldport, in Kentucky, includes a "hotel," taco trucks and flight simulators.
UPS has its own fleet of planes, mostly 767s, for one-day shipping.
Kristin Schwab/Marketplace
Music from the episode

"Kick, Push" Lupe Fiasco
"Old Graffiti" Bibio
"Lay All Your Love on Me" ABBA
"Wide Eyes" Local Natives
"No Helmet Up Indianola" RJD2

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

