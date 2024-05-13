Consumer sentiment slumps
Americans are feeling worse about the economy, partly because of fears about lasting inflation. Plus, lower demand for second homes.
Consumers don't expect their incomes to grow as fast as prices
Consumers forecast inflation at 3.3% this time next year and are less confident that their earnings will rise as much as they had expected.
Fast-food chains may need to offer more value meals to lure customers
McDonalds, KFC and Pizza Hut have reported soft sales as customers reject inflated prices. That means franchises have to get creative.
The U.S. exports more petroleum than it imports. So why are we importing at all?
It's largely about the chemistry of the oil and the mechanics of the refineries. In many cases, importing foreign crude is cheaper.
More companies are adopting policies to support employees recovering from addiction
Nearly 50 million people in the U.S. have a substance use disorder, and most are in the workforce. Could employers take a bigger role in recovery?
Primary home stock gets a boost as demand for second homes drops
Softer demand for second homes has led to greater inventory in some markets, but overall, the climate is still competitive for buyers.
Communities were sometimes winners in the Numbers gambling game
The illegal game has similarities with a state lottery. For many Black residents of Detroit, it represented an opportunity.
