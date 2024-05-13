Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Consumer sentiment slumps
May 13, 2024

Consumer sentiment slumps

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Americans are feeling worse about the economy, partly because of fears about lasting inflation. Plus, lower demand for second homes.

Segments From this episode

Consumers don't expect their incomes to grow as fast as prices

by Stephanie Hughes
May 13, 2024
Consumers forecast inflation at 3.3% this time next year and are less confident that their earnings will rise as much as they had expected.
Consumers expect to spend more on the need-to-haves, like housing and food. Discretionary want-to-haves in their budgets may be squeezed.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Fast-food chains may need to offer more value meals to lure customers

by Savannah Maher
May 13, 2024
McDonalds, KFC and Pizza Hut have reported soft sales as customers reject inflated prices. That means franchises have to get creative.
Fast-food restaurants hope that meal deals will bring back patrons who feel that eating out has become too expensive.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
The U.S. exports more petroleum than it imports. So why are we importing at all?

by Caleigh Wells
May 13, 2024
It's largely about the chemistry of the oil and the mechanics of the refineries. In many cases, importing foreign crude is cheaper.
An oil pumpjack in Texas. Importing foreign crude oil is often cheaper for the United States.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
More companies are adopting policies to support employees recovering from addiction

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 13, 2024
Nearly 50 million people in the U.S. have a substance use disorder, and most are in the workforce. Could employers take a bigger role in recovery?
Research shows that recovery-supportive workplace policies can reduce turnover costs, injuries, accidents and health care costs.
SDI Productions/Getty Images
Primary home stock gets a boost as demand for second homes drops

by Elizabeth Trovall
May 13, 2024
Softer demand for second homes has led to greater inventory in some markets, but overall, the climate is still competitive for buyers.
In 2023, demand for vacation home mortgages fell 40%, according to Redfin. And there are signs things haven’t exactly picked up this year.
zimmytws/Getty Images
Communities were sometimes winners in the Numbers gambling game

by Justin Kramon
May 13, 2024
The illegal game has similarities with a state lottery. For many Black residents of Detroit, it represented an opportunity.
In Detroit, Numbers men — who ran an underground gambling game — were known for funding legal Black-owned businesses and social services.
Illustration: Dylan Miettinen/Marketplace | Vintage Postcard: Yesterdays-Papers/DeviantArt
Music from the episode

"Tangerine" Beach Fossils
"Esprerar Pra Ver" Poolside, Fatnotronic
"City Slicker" J-Walk
"Cirrus" Bonobo
"Life In the Tropics" Cienfue
"Never Mess With Sunday" Yppah

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

