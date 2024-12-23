Consumer confidence has been taxed
Consumer confidence dipped this month, thanks to the specter of tariffs. Plus, more Americans are volunteering after a pandemic-induced lull.
Why the U.S. is investigating the Chinese chip industry
The Biden administration's probe into trade practices would open the door to tariffs on Chinese chips and the products that use them.
Asheville tea maker is “working hard to stay optimistic” after hurricane
Jessie Dean, owner of Asheville Tea Company, has sold out of her Christmas blends but is still waiting for affordable loans to rebuild.
Here's why consumer confidence dipped in December
Confidence was expected to continue to rise. Consumers cite inflation, politics and tariffs as factors they see influencing the economy.
Congress fixed a Social Security problem for government retirees. It won't be cheap.
About 3 million retirees would get full benefits in addition to pensions. As a result, Social Security could hit insolvency earlier.
More people are volunteering again after a big pandemic drop
Nearly 76 million Americans volunteered in 2023, up from about 60 million in 2021, a survey from AmeriCorps and the Census Bureau says.
With a shorter holiday sales season, this shop owner noticed a difference in sales
Ashley Morken, owner of Unglued in Fargo, North Dakota, checks in to talk about how the holiday sales season has been shaping up for her gift store.
