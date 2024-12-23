Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
No matter the season, there's always a reason to support Marketplace. 💙 Give Now 🎁
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Consumer confidence has been taxed
Dec 23, 2024

Consumer confidence has been taxed

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Consumer confidence dipped this month, thanks to the specter of tariffs. Plus, more Americans are volunteering after a pandemic-induced lull.

Segments From this episode

Why the U.S. is investigating the Chinese chip industry

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 23, 2024
The Biden administration's probe into trade practices would open the door to tariffs on Chinese chips and the products that use them.
The Chinese government has given out subsidized loans and grants to domestic chipmakers.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Asheville tea maker is “working hard to stay optimistic” after hurricane

by Amy Scott and Sofia Terenzio
Dec 23, 2024
Jessie Dean, owner of Asheville Tea Company, has sold out of her Christmas blends but is still waiting for affordable loans to rebuild.
"We've lost well over half of the revenue that we would have typically seen this time of year," says Jessie Dean of Asheville Tea Company. Above, storm debris bearing the company's logo.
Courtesy Jessie Dean
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Here's why consumer confidence dipped in December

by Caleigh Wells
Dec 23, 2024
Confidence was expected to continue to rise. Consumers cite inflation, politics and tariffs as factors they see influencing the economy.
Inflation beat out politics on the list of economic influencers in The Conference Board's December survey. Tariffs are one thing consumers are newly worried about.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Congress fixed a Social Security problem for government retirees. It won't be cheap.

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 23, 2024
About 3 million retirees would get full benefits in addition to pensions. As a result, Social Security could hit insolvency earlier.
Then-Social Security Commissioner Martin O'Malley testifies before the Senate in September.
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

More people are volunteering again after a big pandemic drop

by Samantha Fields
Dec 23, 2024
Nearly 76 million Americans volunteered in 2023, up from about 60 million in 2021, a survey from AmeriCorps and the Census Bureau says.
Hundreds of people lined up for an outdoor mobile food pantry hosted by City Harvest in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, on a recent December morning.
Samantha Fields/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

With a shorter holiday sales season, this shop owner noticed a difference in sales

by Sofia Terenzio

Ashley Morken, owner of Unglued in Fargo, North Dakota, checks in to talk about how the holiday sales season has been shaping up for her gift store.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

"Pingpxng" Yin Yin
"Sweet Berry Wine" Blue Wednesday
"Cirrus" Bonobo
"City Music" Kevin Morby

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:42 PM PST
27:07
7:22 AM PST
8:15
3:10 AM PST
12:46
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Dec 17, 2024
36:12
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
How a $7 billion investment in clean hydrogen could cut the refining industry's "carbon intensity"
How a $7 billion investment in clean hydrogen could cut the refining industry's "carbon intensity"
Americans love a good steak — and a good deal
Americans love a good steak — and a good deal
Businesses owned by people of color and women pay significantly higher loan interest rates, study finds
Businesses owned by people of color and women pay significantly higher loan interest rates, study finds
Amazon's need for office space is putting it in a tight spot. It's not alone.
Amazon's need for office space is putting it in a tight spot. It's not alone.