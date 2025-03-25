Tricks of the TradeTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎙️ No sensationalism, just facts and context. Donate now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Consumer confidence continues to dim
Mar 25, 2025

Consumer confidence continues to dim

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The latest reading marks the fourth straight month of decline. How will this affect consumer spending and the labor market? Plus, why tariffs are making investors wary of the U.S.

Music from the episode

Raw Karmawin
Jealousy Abstract Orchestra
Motherland Journey Blue Lab Beats
Battlefields Misun
Samui Sunrise Saib
It Is What It Is Blood Orange

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:15 PM PDT
26:05
7:41 AM PDT
8:36
2:59 AM PDT
12:48
Mar 24, 2025
14:50
Mar 21, 2025
11:36
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
With tariffs looming, businesses prepare for higher prices
Trade War 2.0
With tariffs looming, businesses prepare for higher prices
The economy's stability also depends on the rule of law
The economy's stability also depends on the rule of law
Economists are betting on an AI productivity boom
Economists are betting on an AI productivity boom
The Houston Livestock Show is full of future business leaders
Tricks of the Trade
The Houston Livestock Show is full of future business leaders