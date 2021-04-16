The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Community pharmacists face challenges in vaccine rollout
Apr 16, 2021

We hear from three community pharmacists about their experience giving out COVID-19 vaccines. Plus, Americans are really ready to travel again, and historians weigh in on whether we're in for another Roaring '20s.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with journalist David Gura and the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell about positive economic indicators, supply chain woes and inflation.
COVID-19

What the vaccine rollout is like for three community pharmacists

by Marielle Segarra
Apr 16, 2021
They've struggled with exhaustion, low staffing levels and no-shows for appointments.
Health care workers are feeling a lot of pressure to get the vaccine rollout right: making make sure all vaccines are stored correctly, that allergic reactions are prevented and that they’re answering everyone’s questions.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Are we headed for a Roaring '20s economy?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 16, 2021
We check in with three economic historians on what to expect in the post-pandemic era.
The economy is fundamentally different today than it was 100 years ago, but there are some parallels.
Puttnam /Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
Americans cannot wait to get the heck out of their homes and go on vacation

by Samantha Fields
Apr 16, 2021
To wit: "Plan a trip to Disney World” Google searches increased 2600% between March and April.
Google searches for "plan a trip to Disney World" went up 2600% between March and April of this year.
Jacqueline Nell/Disney Resort via Getty Images
Music from the episode

To Zion (feat. Carlos Santana) Ms. Lauryn Hill, Carlos Santana
No Room Madison McFerrin
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
Our Lady of the Underground Amber Gray, Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown Original Broadway Company
Losing Control Poolside
Long Lost Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
