Mar 25, 2021
Coming to a living room near you
Marvel's "Black Widow" is finally premiering — in theaters and on Disney Plus. Also on today's show, we check in with another micro business making it through the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
Restaurants struggle to recruit enough staff to reopen
Turnover is normal, but this hiring season is definitely different.
Marvel's "Black Widow" is finally set to premiere — in both theaters and living rooms
Theaters could use the revenue the film could provide, but they'll have to compete with maskless viewing (and cheaper snacks) at home.
Slack's walkback of its new DM feature is a sign of user power
Within hours of launching Connect DMs, Slack changed the new feature in response to users' concerns about potential abuse.
How We Shop: Losing a job
Here's how one family had to rethink the way they spend money after a layoff.
