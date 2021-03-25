The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Coming to a living room near you
Mar 25, 2021

Coming to a living room near you

Marvel's "Black Widow" is finally premiering — in theaters and on Disney Plus. Also on today's show, we check in with another micro business making it through the pandemic. 

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Restaurants struggle to recruit enough staff to reopen

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 25, 2021
Turnover is normal, but this hiring season is definitely different.
Yes, restaurants are reopening, but hiring presents a new hurdle.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Marvel's "Black Widow" is finally set to premiere — in both theaters and living rooms

by Jasmine Garsd
Mar 25, 2021
Theaters could use the revenue the film could provide, but they'll have to compete with maskless viewing (and cheaper snacks) at home.
Since much of the audience for "Black Widow" will not be vaccinated against the coronavirus, many fans will watch it at home.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Slack's walkback of its new DM feature is a sign of user power

by Erika Beras
Mar 25, 2021
Within hours of launching Connect DMs, Slack changed the new feature in response to users' concerns about potential abuse.
One expert says that Slack responding to critics within a few hours means prolonged beta testing may be a thing of the past.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
How We Shop

How We Shop: Losing a job

by Marielle Segarra
Mar 25, 2021
Here's how one family had to rethink the way they spend money after a layoff.
Cecilia Linton used to make enough money that when her kids wanted something, she could say yes, easily. Getting laid off at the beginning of the pandemic has changed her whole family's relationship with money.
Zerbor/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Benzoin Gum MF DOOM
Mermaid In Heaven The Neptunes
Gumball Machine Weekend Yppah
Divina Toro y Moi
Better Days Cody Ash
Seconds Into Months (Instrumental Version) MNDLSS
Call On Me Litany

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
