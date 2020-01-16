Jan 16, 2020
Citizen’s United, a decade later
How is more money changing our elections? Plus: new retail and supply chain numbers, and the economics of hologram musicians.
Stories From this episode
Shelia Krumholz reveals the secrets behind money in politics
A unprecedented amount of money is being spent to influence the 2020 election. And it keeps getting harder to figure out where it's all coming from.
Trump administration changes how reporters access timely economic data
Lorraine Woellert of Politico predicts that the change will increase market volatility following some government reports.
The musician turned hologram could be the future of live entertainment
Some startups are hoping the concept reignites the music industry’s profits.
