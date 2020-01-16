Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

Citizen's United, a decade later

Jan 16, 2020
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Citizen's United, a decade later
Jan 16, 2020

Citizen's United, a decade later

How is more money changing our elections? Plus: new retail and supply chain numbers, and the economics of hologram musicians.

Stories From this episode

Shelia Krumholz reveals the secrets behind money in politics

by Kimberly Adams Jan 16, 2020
A unprecedented amount of money is being spent to influence the 2020 election. And it keeps getting harder to figure out where it's all coming from.
Shelia Krumholz is the Executive Director of the Center for Responsive Politics.
Kimberly Adams/Marketplace
Trump administration changes how reporters access timely economic data

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Jan 16, 2020
Lorraine Woellert of Politico predicts that the change will increase market volatility following some government reports.
A 1975 newsroom.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The musician turned hologram could be the future of live entertainment

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Jan 16, 2020
Some startups are hoping the concept reignites the music industry’s profits.
A hologram performance of Roy Orbison during The Hologram UK Tour.
Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for BASE Holograms
Music from the episode

Agrimony MF DOOM
Blow Beyoncé
Lord of the Fries Polyrhythmics
Colours Hot Chip
Zoot Allures Frank Zappa
You Make Me Sick - Radio Mix P!nk

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
