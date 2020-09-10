Sep 10, 2020
Churn, baby, churn
Today on the show: what churn in the labor market can tell us about this economy. Plus: Voting at arenas, wildfire insurance and Hollywood goes back to work.
Segments From this episode
Head spinning from all the unemployment numbers? Blame COVID-19.
The pandemic has led to churn in the job market — layoffs, rehires and new hires that reflect shifting demand in the economy.
What do the mall owners Simon and Brookfield see in J.C. Penney?
They can't let the retailer fail.
Insurance companies face their own risks as wildfires continue
Climate change and regulated rates are making it harder for insurance companies to do business at a time when fire risk is growing.
What it takes to turn a sports venue into a polling place
With record voter turnout expected in this year's elections, arenas and other large venues are turning into voting “supercenters."
Finding a COVID-19 test site for kids can be a struggle
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Sarah Kliff at The New York Times about finding a COVID-19 test site for toddlers, and why free tests can still end up on an invoice.
How homeowners have gained a financial advantage during the pandemic
During the Great Recession, owning a house could sink you. Now, it's a life raft.
Lights! Camera! Masks? TV and film production are ramping up
As the pandemic continues, actors are being called back to the set, with caution.
Music from the episode
Preservation Wu-Tang Clan, Del The Funky Homosapien, Aesop Rock
Respiration Black Star, Common
Cuffed Nick Hakim
Wide Eyes Local Natives
House Common Market
Turnmills Maribou State
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer