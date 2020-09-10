SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-track vaccines

Churn, baby, churn
Sep 10, 2020

Churn, baby, churn

Today on the show: what churn in the labor market can tell us about this economy. Plus: Voting at arenas, wildfire insurance and Hollywood goes back to work.

Segments From this episode

Unemployment 2020

Head spinning from all the unemployment numbers? Blame COVID-19.

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 10, 2020
The pandemic has led to churn in the job market — layoffs, rehires and new hires that reflect shifting demand in the economy.
A bartender pours drinks for customers in Austin, Texas, in May. There's a lot of churn in the labor market due to COVID-19.
Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images
What do the mall owners Simon and Brookfield see in J.C. Penney?

by Marielle Segarra
Sep 10, 2020
They can't let the retailer fail.
A closed J.C. Penney store at a mall in San Bruno, California. The retailer is an anchor store in a lot of malls.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Insurance companies face their own risks as wildfires continue

by Justin Ho
Sep 10, 2020
Climate change and regulated rates are making it harder for insurance companies to do business at a time when fire risk is growing.
A firefighter douses flames as they push toward homes during the Creek Fire in Madera County, California, on Sept. 7.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
What it takes to turn a sports venue into a polling place

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 10, 2020
With record voter turnout expected in this year's elections, arenas and other large venues are turning into voting “supercenters."
The Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is one of many sports arenas across the country that will be converted to voting "supercenters" for the November elections.
Kimberly Adams/Marketplace
COVID-19

Finding a COVID-19 test site for kids can be a struggle

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Sep 10, 2020
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Sarah Kliff at The New York Times about finding a COVID-19 test site for toddlers, and why free tests can still end up on an invoice.
A boy receives a free COVID-19 test at a St. John’s Well Child Family Center mobile clinic in South Los Angeles.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

How homeowners have gained a financial advantage during the pandemic

by Amy Scott
Sep 10, 2020
During the Great Recession, owning a house could sink you. Now, it's a life raft.
A house for sale in South Pasadena, California, in April. Home owners have several advantages during the pandemic.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Lights! Camera! Masks? TV and film production are ramping up

by Jasmine Garsd
Sep 10, 2020
As the pandemic continues, actors are being called back to the set, with caution.
Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. There are a lot of starts and stops as production gets back underway in Hollywood.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Preservation Wu-Tang Clan, Del The Funky Homosapien, Aesop Rock
Seconds Into Months (Instrumental Version) MNDLSS
Respiration Black Star, Common
Cuffed Nick Hakim
Wide Eyes Local Natives
House Common Market
Turnmills Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
