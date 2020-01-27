Jan 27, 2020
Chinese workers are staying home because of coronavirus
Today we get the view from Shanghai. Plus, oil prices, new steel and aluminum tariffs and the official start of tax season.
Stories From this episode
How coronavirus is affecting Chinese workers
The government extended the Lunar New Year holiday in an attempt to contain the disease, meaning more days off for workers.
Chinese travel limits further depress oil prices; analysts consider longer-term impact
How long will lower oil prices persist?
Trade showdown
Trump administration plans additional tariffs on steel and aluminum
Tariffs from 2018 made raw metals from outside the country more expensive. Now finished products could get extra taxes, too.
Almond farming is killing American bees
Beekeepers are now losing 30% of their bees every year.
My Economy
Pedaling around the trade war
Securing tariff exemption changed day-to-day business at State Bicycle Co.
