Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Chinese workers are staying home because of coronavirus

Jan 27, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,283 Episodes
Marketplace 4,023 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,729 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 165 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 122 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 31 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Missed “Marketplace” with Kai Ryssdal on air? Catch up here! Listen now
Air Times
Where to Listen:
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
Chinese workers are staying home because of coronavirus
Jan 27, 2020

Chinese workers are staying home because of coronavirus

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Today we get the view from Shanghai. Plus, oil prices, new steel and aluminum tariffs and the official start of tax season.

Stories From this episode

How coronavirus is affecting Chinese workers

by Kai Ryssdal, Jennifer Pak, and Andie Corban Jan 27, 2020
The government extended the Lunar New Year holiday in an attempt to contain the disease, meaning more days off for workers.
Chinese police officers wear protective masks at Beijing Station last week.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Chinese travel limits further depress oil prices; analysts consider longer-term impact

by Scott Tong Jan 27, 2020
How long will lower oil prices persist?
Limits on travel in China are negatively affecting oil prices. Above, people walk through Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, China on Jan. 21, 2020.
AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Trade showdown

Trump administration plans additional tariffs on steel and aluminum

by Kimberly Adams Jan 27, 2020
Tariffs from 2018 made raw metals from outside the country more expensive. Now finished products could get extra taxes, too.
A worker cutting steel at a factory in Huaibei in China's eastern Anhui province in May 2018.
AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Almond farming is killing American bees

by Kai Ryssdal, Andie Corban, and Bennett Purser Jan 27, 2020
Beekeepers are now losing 30% of their bees every year.
A bumblebee draws nectar from a gooseberry bush.
Yuri Kadobnov/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
My Economy

Pedaling around the trade war

by Bennett Purser Jan 27, 2020
Securing tariff exemption changed day-to-day business at State Bicycle Co.
Mehdi Farsi, co-founder of State Bicycle Co. in Tempe, Arizona.
Jeff Olsen
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Lose My Mind The Wild Reeds
Drive Slow Kanye West, Paul Wall, GLC
Ego Beyoncé
Honey Mine Korallreven
Still Think About You A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
LISTEN Download
These academics want to lead the way to flying less
LISTEN Download
Check Your Balance ™️
How to make financial New Year’s resolutions that stick

Thanks to our sponsors