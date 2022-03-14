China’s COVID cases are felt throughout the supply chain
China’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus is already affecting American tech manufacturers. Plus: the lessons and legacy of the AIDS epidemic.
Segments From this episode
China's COVID outbreak causing new manufacturing slowdowns
China’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus is affecting American as well as Chinese companies.
Shanghai is under COVID-19 restrictions after omicron surge
China's financial capital is not under a full lockdown, but strict anti-COVID measures still weigh on residents.
Refugee advocates want the U.S. to do more for Ukrainians fleeing war
Resettlement agencies say they're ready to help.
Craft brewers scramble to find aluminum cans
Manufacturer Ball Corp. reporting unprecedented demand for its cans during the pandemic, raises its minimum order fivefold.
People are clothes shopping in person again, and small businesses want to be ready
In-store purchases of clothes and accessories rose 21.9% from last year. Small businesses stand to benefit if they can attract once-cautious shoppers.
Music from the episode
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Timeless (Instrumental) J Dilla
4/17/1975 Rob Viktum
Doo Wop (That Thing) Ms. Lauryn Hill
Hard To Say Goodbye Washed Out
Deep East 17, Ian Curnow / Phil Harding
Goodbye, Goodbye Tegan and Sara
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer