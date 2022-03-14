Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

China’s COVID cases are felt throughout the supply chain
Mar 14, 2022

China’s COVID cases are felt throughout the supply chain

China’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus is already affecting American tech manufacturers. Plus: the lessons and legacy of the AIDS epidemic.

Segments From this episode

China's COVID outbreak causing new manufacturing slowdowns

by Matt Levin
Mar 14, 2022
China’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus is affecting American as well as Chinese companies.
Strict anti-coronavirus measures are hindering electronics manufacturing and other business in China. Above, workers in protective gear at a mass testing site in Beijing.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
COVID-19

Shanghai is under COVID-19 restrictions after omicron surge

by Jennifer Pak
Mar 14, 2022
China's financial capital is not under a full lockdown, but strict anti-COVID measures still weigh on residents.
Workers are seen wearing protective clothes next to some lockdown areas after new cases of COVID-19 in Shanghai on March 14.
Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
Refugee advocates want the U.S. to do more for Ukrainians fleeing war

by Amy Scott
Mar 14, 2022
Resettlement agencies say they're ready to help.
Ukrainians board a train bound for western Poland on Monday. The Biden administration has yet to formally welcome refugees to the United States.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Craft brewers scramble to find aluminum cans

by Matt Bloom
Mar 14, 2022
Manufacturer Ball Corp. reporting unprecedented demand for its cans during the pandemic, raises its minimum order fivefold.
Denver Beer Co. founder Patrick Crawford stands before a mountain of cans inside his production facility in the city's Sunnyside neighborhood on Feb. 8.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
People are clothes shopping in person again, and small businesses want to be ready

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 14, 2022
In-store purchases of clothes and accessories rose 21.9% from last year. Small businesses stand to benefit if they can attract once-cautious shoppers.
Jill Lindsey said she received two federal loans totaling $86,000 to keep her eponymous Brooklyn boutique open during the pandemic.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Timeless (Instrumental) J Dilla
4/17/1975 Rob Viktum
Doo Wop (That Thing) Ms. Lauryn Hill
Hard To Say Goodbye Washed Out
Deep East 17, Ian Curnow / Phil Harding
Goodbye, Goodbye Tegan and Sara

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

