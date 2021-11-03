China skipped COP26, but it still has emission-reduction goals to meet
Plus: A look at the investment needed to tackle the climate crisis; and how an indie bookstore is making it work amid COVID uncertainties.
Segments From this episode
It's taper time
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed what the central bank's been hinting at for a while now: that it's time to scale back bond-buying.
Democrats reach deal aimed at cutting drug prices for seniors
The limited plan would, for the first time, give Medicare the power to negotiate prices directly with pharmaceutical companies.
The developing world needs more private investment to reach climate goals
It needs more public investment, too.
Cutting emissions means costs and opportunities for China's businesses
The country is criticized for doing too little, too slowly, but efforts are already having an impact.
For hotels, leisure travel is roaring back
Pleasure travel has helped the hotel industry emerge from the depths of the pandemic. But business travel has been slower to bounce back.
He's growing his business during a labor shortage. "I'm optimistic."
R.G. Lamar of Stuckey's Corp. bought pecan-shelling and candymaking facilities in rural Georgia. There's demand, but not enough workers.
How one bookseller arrived at its next chapter
The co-owners of “A Good Used Book” in Los Angeles, California, are back in their retail space and looking ahead to the future.
Music from the episode
Get By Talib Kweli
The Bridge Emancipator, Lapa, Frameworks, Tor
When the Night is Over Lord Huron
From Home, to Work, and Back.. Tall Black Guy
Soul Vibration J-Walk
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer