China skipped COP26, but it still has emission-reduction goals to meet
Nov 3, 2021

China skipped COP26, but it still has emission-reduction goals to meet

Plus: A look at the investment needed to tackle the climate crisis; and how an indie bookstore is making it work amid COVID uncertainties.

Segments From this episode

It's taper time

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed what the central bank's been hinting at for a while now: that it's time to scale back bond-buying.
Democrats reach deal aimed at cutting drug prices for seniors

by Amanda Peacher
Nov 3, 2021
The limited plan would, for the first time, give Medicare the power to negotiate prices directly with pharmaceutical companies.
The Democrats' plan would cap out-of-pocket spending at $2,000 a year and give Medicare the power to negotiate the costs of some medicines directly with drugmakers.
FatCamera via Getty Images
The developing world needs more private investment to reach climate goals

by Samantha Fields
Nov 3, 2021
It needs more public investment, too.
World leaders at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday. Among other issues, they have discussed the need for additional investment in climate resilience for developing countries.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Cutting emissions means costs and opportunities for China's businesses

by Jennifer Pak
Nov 3, 2021
The country is criticized for doing too little, too slowly, but efforts are already having an impact.
The rapid construction in Luoyang city and other urban centers across China is partly the reason the country is the world's biggest carbon emitter.
Jennifer Pak/Marketplace
For hotels, leisure travel is roaring back

by Justin Ho
Nov 3, 2021
Pleasure travel has helped the hotel industry emerge from the depths of the pandemic. But business travel has been slower to bounce back.
The Marriott and Hilton hotel chains recently posted improved financial results, largely on a rebound in leisure travel. Health risks are among the issues still restraining business travel.
Justin Heiman via Getty Images
He's growing his business during a labor shortage. "I'm optimistic."

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Nov 3, 2021
R.G. Lamar of Stuckey's Corp. bought pecan-shelling and candymaking facilities in rural Georgia. There's demand, but not enough workers.
R.G. Lamar on his pecan farm in 2018.
Daisy Palacios/Marketplace
My Economy

How one bookseller arrived at its next chapter

by Anais Amin and Marketplace Staff
Nov 3, 2021
The co-owners of “A Good Used Book” in Los Angeles, California, are back in their retail space and looking ahead to the future.
This summer, Jenny Yang and Chris Capizzi, co-owners of A Good Used Book, began selling books in-person again after pivoting to online sales during pandemic lockdown.
TTStock via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Get By Talib Kweli
The Bridge Emancipator, Lapa, Frameworks, Tor
When the Night is Over Lord Huron
From Home, to Work, and Back.. Tall Black Guy
Soul Vibration J-Walk

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

