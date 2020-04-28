COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

China may be back to work, but the supply chain isn’t
Apr 28, 2020

Plus, how Hollywood productions might work around COVID-19 and a conversation with the CEO of GoFundMe. 

COVID-19

Chinese factories are returning, but global supply chain remains uncertain

by Scott Tong
Apr 28, 2020
Cranking up the global manufacturing machine is not just about China.
Workers in face masks at a car seat factory in Shanghai.
Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

One person on both sides of the landlord-tenant divide

by Amy Scott and Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 28, 2020
Sarah Frier collects rent. But she also pays it.
In some cities, tenants are calling for rent strikes because of dire financial circumstances brought on by the coronavirus crisis.
Julie Jammot/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

GoFundMe CEO: 'We're not yet seeing much around recovery'

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam
Apr 28, 2020
Activity use on the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe may provide a window into where we stand on the road to recovery.
Tim Cadogan started as CEO of GoFundMe less than two months ago.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for AWXI
Shelf Life

What it's like to navigate the first year of motherhood without a stable home

by Lauren Sandler
Apr 28, 2020
Data can tell us who is on welfare, but not what it's like to to live in the system.
A woman feeds a baby at a Thanksgiving meal hosted by the Bay Area Rescue Mission in Richmond, California, in 2015.
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Indoor life is changing what people want in a home

by Amy Scott
Apr 28, 2020
More space tops the list, followed by better kitchens.
Stay-at-home restrictions are making people wish they had more room to move around.
John Moore/Getty Images
COVID-19

What will Hollywood look like when it finally reopens?

by Jasmine Garsd
Apr 28, 2020
Set staff may be tested regularly for COVID-19, and studios are reportedly thinking of limiting the use of extras.
The Walt Disney Studios in Los Angeles halted production April 8.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Music from the episode

I'm Callin' Tennis
What's Next - Left Field Remix Insight The Truncator, Damu The Fudgemunk
Which Way To Paradise Poolside
The Message Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Rell
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

