Apr 28, 2020
China may be back to work, but the supply chain isn’t
Plus, how Hollywood productions might work around COVID-19 and a conversation with the CEO of GoFundMe.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Chinese factories are returning, but global supply chain remains uncertain
Cranking up the global manufacturing machine is not just about China.
Adventures in Housing
One person on both sides of the landlord-tenant divide
Sarah Frier collects rent. But she also pays it.
COVID-19
GoFundMe CEO: 'We're not yet seeing much around recovery'
Activity use on the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe may provide a window into where we stand on the road to recovery.
Shelf Life
What it's like to navigate the first year of motherhood without a stable home
Data can tell us who is on welfare, but not what it's like to to live in the system.
COVID-19
Indoor life is changing what people want in a home
More space tops the list, followed by better kitchens.
COVID-19
What will Hollywood look like when it finally reopens?
Set staff may be tested regularly for COVID-19, and studios are reportedly thinking of limiting the use of extras.
Music from the episode
I'm Callin' Tennis
What's Next - Left Field Remix Insight The Truncator, Damu The Fudgemunk
Which Way To Paradise Poolside
The Message Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Rell
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
This… is Marketplace.