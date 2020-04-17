As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 17, 2020
China and the U.S. are growing (or not growing) apart
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
China’s first quarter GDP contracts for the first time since 1992. Plus: what it’s like to run an unemployment insurance program right now.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Prospect of U.S.-China ‘decoupling’ grows amid shortages of medical goods
Shortages of medical goods change executives’ views of ties between giant trading partners
A small Chinese business survives COVID-19 shutdown. Now what?
The Chinese economy virtually stopped for nearly two months. One clothier is barely hanging on while life slowly returns to normal.
COVID-19
Supply chains are being pulled to the limit
Many companies are taking a hard look at their tattered supply chains.
COVID-19
What it's like to run a state unemployment office right now
"Nothing has been as challenging, as nerve-wracking, as stressful as this," said Ed Serna, Executive Director of the Texas Workforce Commission.
Music from the episode
Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi Radiohead
Hands of Time Kraak & Smaak, Alxndr London
Night Falls Booka Shade
Time Is the Enemy Quantic
Time Is the Enemy Quantic
Passin' Me By The Pharcyde
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
What happened today?
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.