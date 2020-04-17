COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

China and the U.S. are growing (or not growing) apart
Apr 17, 2020

China’s first quarter GDP contracts for the first time since 1992. Plus: what it’s like to run an unemployment insurance program right now.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Prospect of U.S.-China ‘decoupling’ grows amid shortages of medical goods

by Scott Tong
Apr 17, 2020
Shortages of medical goods change executives’ views of ties between giant trading partners
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
A small Chinese business survives COVID-19 shutdown. Now what?

by Jennifer Pak
Apr 17, 2020
The Chinese economy virtually stopped for nearly two months. One clothier is barely hanging on while life slowly returns to normal.
Small shops shuttered in a main shopping area in Shanghai's Fengxian suburbs.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
COVID-19

Supply chains are being pulled to the limit

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 17, 2020
Many companies are taking a hard look at their tattered supply chains.
Cranes stand idle at the Port of Los Angeles — the nation's busiest container port — as supply chains shift during COVID-19.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

What it's like to run a state unemployment office right now

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
Apr 17, 2020
"Nothing has been as challenging, as nerve-wracking, as stressful as this," said Ed Serna, Executive Director of the Texas Workforce Commission.
Workers at a pandemic flu service call center in London in 2009.
Richard Pohle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi Radiohead
Hands of Time Kraak & Smaak, Alxndr London
Night Falls Booka Shade
Time Is the Enemy Quantic
Time Is the Enemy Quantic
Passin' Me By The Pharcyde

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
