Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The child tax credit has given stability to many families. Today’s payment could be the last.
Dec 15, 2021

The child tax credit has given stability to many families. Today’s payment could be the last.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: A trek to a sunny, outdoorsy spot some remote workers are moving to and a discussion about the role of the music critic.

Segments From this episode

Where inflation may linger

by Lily Jamali
Dec 15, 2021
Despite Federal Reserve action, inflation may persist for homes, but gasoline and food prices may respond more quickly.
Apartment buildings in Miami. Inflation might persist in the shelter category despite Federal Reserve action, some experts say.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A small business preps for a big holiday shopping season

With retail sales numbers out today, we check in with Patty Delgado, founder of e-commerce retailer Hija de tu Madre, who describes how business is going this holiday season.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Listeners “care about community and humanity of the music," says Pitchfork’s Patel

by Kai Ryssdal , Anais Amin and Sean McHenry
Dec 15, 2021
The editor in chief of the music site talks about virality versus hooks, how musicians make a living and the future of criticism.
Musicians have had to find new venues since the pandemic started, and the growth of the labor movement has affected the music industry, said Puja Patel, editor in chief of Pitchfork.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Will wages continue to keep up with inflation?

by Amanda Peacher
Dec 15, 2021
Workers' incomes may see further gains as the ongoing labor shortage pushes employers to offer higher pay.
Experts don't expect wage growth to stall given how many workers remain on the sidelines while companies have jobs to fill.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Wednesday's child tax credit payments could be the last

by Samantha Fields
Dec 15, 2021
The expansion of the child tax credit was temporary and will expire at the end of the year unless Congress votes to extend it.
Children draw on a canceled check prop during a rally in Washington urging extension of the expanded child tax credit.
Alex Wong via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Job and city switching surge in the pandemic

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 15, 2021
LinkedIn finds a sharp rise in remote jobs on offer, and people searching for them in small "lifestyle" cities like Bend, Oregon.
The outdoorsy and picturesque city of Bend, Oregon, is among the locales where many jobseekers have been searching for remote gigs, according to LinkedIn.
JamesBrey via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Maria También Khruangbin
Waterfalls TLC
Roll (Burbank Funk) The Internet
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
All The Stars (with SZA) Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Cypress Tycho
Evil Turn Dr. Lonnie Smith

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:49 PM PST
26:22
7:21 AM PST
7:59
1:45 PM PST
1:50
Dec 15, 2021
5:35
Dec 14, 2021
33:54
Dec 9, 2021
32:10
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
How corporate real estate investors affect tight housing markets
How corporate real estate investors affect tight housing markets
Supply chain woes have retailers bracing for extra inventory in 2022
Supply chain woes have retailers bracing for extra inventory in 2022
The Fed has ways to put the brakes on rising prices
The Fed has ways to put the brakes on rising prices
Cellphones can be banned as workplace distractions. What about using them as lifelines?
Marketplace Tech
Cellphones can be banned as workplace distractions. What about using them as lifelines?