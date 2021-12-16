The child tax credit has given stability to many families. Today’s payment could be the last.
Plus: A trek to a sunny, outdoorsy spot some remote workers are moving to and a discussion about the role of the music critic.
Where inflation may linger
Despite Federal Reserve action, inflation may persist for homes, but gasoline and food prices may respond more quickly.
A small business preps for a big holiday shopping season
With retail sales numbers out today, we check in with Patty Delgado, founder of e-commerce retailer Hija de tu Madre, who describes how business is going this holiday season.
Listeners “care about community and humanity of the music," says Pitchfork’s Patel
The editor in chief of the music site talks about virality versus hooks, how musicians make a living and the future of criticism.
Will wages continue to keep up with inflation?
Workers' incomes may see further gains as the ongoing labor shortage pushes employers to offer higher pay.
Wednesday's child tax credit payments could be the last
The expansion of the child tax credit was temporary and will expire at the end of the year unless Congress votes to extend it.
Job and city switching surge in the pandemic
LinkedIn finds a sharp rise in remote jobs on offer, and people searching for them in small "lifestyle" cities like Bend, Oregon.
