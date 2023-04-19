Sign up for our free email Crash Course and register for our live “office hours” on Zoom April 25!
Chicago Fed president on waiting for other “credit shoes to drop”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Austan Goolsbee says we should keep a close eye on credit conditions and prices. Plus, the complicated results of California's warehouse growth.
Segments From this episode
Watch prices and credit ahead of next rate decision, Chicago Fed CEO says
The intensity of a coming economic slowdown will depend on how much banks tighten credit conditions, says Austan Goolsbee.
Reddit to start charging AI companies for data
Reddit threads are a big part of the diet of large language models like ChatGPT.
CEO turnover is booming. What's going on?
According to a new report from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas, CEO turnover hit its highest rate last quarter since 2020.
California's investor-owned utilities are changing how they charge for power
The push to "electrify everything" prompted the state to mandate a new fixed charge based on income, and the state's investor-owned utilities are out with proposals.
In California’s Inland Empire, the warehousing industry’s growth comes with consequences
Many worry that the industry’s growth has put the local environment and economy at risk.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer