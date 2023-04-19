The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Chicago Fed president on waiting for other “credit shoes to drop”
Apr 19, 2023

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Austan Goolsbee says we should keep a close eye on credit conditions and prices. Plus, the complicated results of California's warehouse growth.

Segments From this episode

Watch prices and credit ahead of next rate decision, Chicago Fed CEO says

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Apr 19, 2023
The intensity of a coming economic slowdown will depend on how much banks tighten credit conditions, says Austan Goolsbee.
Austan Goolsbee jokes that his informal speaking style makes the Fed's media staff sweat. "Every time I stand up, they’re like, 'Oh, no.'”
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Reddit to start charging AI companies for data

by Matt Levin
Apr 19, 2023
Reddit threads are a big part of the diet of large language models like ChatGPT.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
CEO turnover is booming. What's going on?

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 19, 2023
According to a new report from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas, CEO turnover hit its highest rate last quarter since 2020.
Several major companies like The Body Shop and Dr. Martens have announced exits from their C-suites recently.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images
California's investor-owned utilities are changing how they charge for power

by Lily Jamali
Apr 19, 2023
The push to "electrify everything" prompted the state to mandate a new fixed charge based on income, and the state's investor-owned utilities are out with proposals.
California is trying to bring down utility fees with a flat fee tacked on to an individual's utility bill based on income. Above, power lines in Rosemead, California.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
In California's Inland Empire, the warehousing industry's growth comes with consequences

by Justin Ho
Apr 19, 2023
Many worry that the industry’s growth has put the local environment and economy at risk.
Above, a massive processing and distribution center in Los Angeles. Warehouses have boomed in California’s Inland Empire over the past decade thanks to the growth of online shopping.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

