The Chicago Fed president on the path forward for interest rates
Today, the Chicago Fed's Austan Goolsbee shares his thoughts on the likelihood of a soft landing for the economy.
Segments From this episode
Fed is nearing a point when it is not a matter of raising rates, but how long to keep them high, says Chicago Fed CEO Austan Goolsbee
There is growing confidence that the Fed can pull off lowering inflation without a recession, said Chicago Fed CEO Austan Goolsbee.
An inverted yield curve usually signals recession. Is it wrong this time?
For well over a year, the interest paid by long-term Treasury bonds has been lower than that of shorter-term debt. But a recession hasn't happened yet.
Big Tech is buying into the early carbon-removal market
Microsoft is paying $200 million to a company using crushed rock to absorb carbon, and the Frontier consortium is backing emerging technology.
Some singles are done with dating apps
And they've turned their efforts to other methods, like speed dating and matchmakers.
