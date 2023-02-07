ChatGPT comes for digital advertisers and publishers
Microsoft announced that it will bring generative AI to its Bing search engine. What does that mean for advertising, the lifeblood of search? Also, a closer look at China's COVID death toll.
Segments From this episode
A strong dollar is hurting exports, helping imports and expanding the trade deficit
The dollar's strong because the Federal Reserve's been raising interest rates.
As search engines race to incorporate ChatGPT technology, where does that leave digital advertisers?
Microsoft's latest version of Bing includes answers generated by ChatGPT tech. Here's what that could mean for sponsored links and content publishers.
For home stagers, it's hard to put a pretty face on the real estate downturn
Home stagers dress up a house so it’ll sell for more money. The slowing market is hitting them, too.
As tax season approaches, accounting firms are short on staff
And maybe a branding problem, too.
China's big question after ending "zero-COVID" rules: How many have died?
David struggled to help his 83-year-old father before he died of COVID. Will his father's death be counted in China's official toll?
How the "new guys" of NASA's Group 8 opened up space travel to the rest of us
In the 1970s, NASA welcomed women and minority astronauts for the first time. Meredith Bagby's new book explores the impact that they made in the world of space travel.
Music from the episode
Cashmere Tree Theater
Youth Ben Khan
No Room Madison McFerrin
Conduction Mocky
Corridors of Time Malcolm Robinson
Red Bull & Hennessy Jenny Lewis
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer