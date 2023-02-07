Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

ChatGPT comes for digital advertisers and publishers
Feb 7, 2023

ChatGPT comes for digital advertisers and publishers

Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
Microsoft announced that it will bring generative AI to its Bing search engine. What does that mean for advertising, the lifeblood of search? Also, a closer look at China's COVID death toll.

A strong dollar is hurting exports, helping imports and expanding the trade deficit

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 7, 2023
The dollar's strong because the Federal Reserve's been raising interest rates.
American exports have been hurt by the slowing global economy and the strong dollar. Above, a container ship at Cuxhaven, Germany.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
As search engines race to incorporate ChatGPT technology, where does that leave digital advertisers?

by Matt Levin
Feb 7, 2023
Microsoft's latest version of Bing includes answers generated by ChatGPT tech. Here's what that could mean for sponsored links and content publishers.
Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft corporate vice president of Modern Life, Search, and Devices, speaks during a keynote address in Washington announcing ChatGPT integration for Bing at Microsoft.
Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty
For home stagers, it's hard to put a pretty face on the real estate downturn 

by Alisa Roth
Feb 7, 2023
Home stagers dress up a house so it’ll sell for more money. The slowing market is hitting them, too.
After doing a walk-through, stager Krisann Evoli advises clients on strategies such as rearranging closets to make them look bigger.
Eva Eakin
As tax season approaches, accounting firms are short on staff

by Savannah Maher
Feb 7, 2023
And maybe a branding problem, too.
"Nobody thinks about the accountants," said Adrienne Gonzales, editor for the accounting blog "Going Concern." "They think about the accountants on April 15 when taxes are due. But there’s this whole network that is the engine of the economy."
Sasirin Pamai/Getty
COVID-19

China's big question after ending "zero-COVID" rules: How many have died?

by Jennifer Pak
Feb 7, 2023
David struggled to help his 83-year-old father before he died of COVID. Will his father's death be counted in China's official toll?
Hundreds of millions of people in China were infected within weeks of the abrupt end to "zero-COVID" rules, experts say. Above, patients are cared for by relatives and medical staff in the atrium of a busy hospital on Jan. 13 in Shanghai.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
How the "new guys" of NASA's Group 8 opened up space travel to the rest of us

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Feb 7, 2023
In the 1970s, NASA welcomed women and minority astronauts for the first time. Meredith Bagby's new book explores the impact that they made in the world of space travel.
As the first women and minorities in America's space program, NASA's Group 8 — some of whom are seen here — were a whole new face for space travel.
NASA/AFP via Getty Images
