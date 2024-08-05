Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

“Chaotic,” “volatile,” “tumultuous”
Aug 5, 2024

"Chaotic," "volatile," "tumultuous"

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Scary words about the stock market, but is it really that bad? Also, exporting services and a status report on a possible TikTok sale.

Segments From this episode

Why are stocks cratering around the globe?

by Samantha Fields
Aug 5, 2024
The disappointing July jobs report fed fears of a U.S. downturn, spurring traders to sell. But economic fundamentals are still strong.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Oil prices dip but still face plenty of upward pressure

by Henry Epp
Aug 5, 2024
Recession fears blunt demand, lowering prices. But conflict in the Middle East and OPEC+ production cuts could push them up again.
Considering the global economy and geopolitics, the price of oil has remained remarkably stable, says Hugh Daigle at the University of Texas at Austin.
Getty Images/shotbydave
With less than six months to go, no clear plans for a TikTok sale

by Daniel Ackerman
Aug 5, 2024
In April, President Biden signed into law a bipartisan bill compelling ByteDance to sell TikTok to a government-approved buyer in 270 days, or face a ban in the U.S. Meanwhile, TikTok is hoping for a win in court.
The feud between the U.S. government and ByteDance spans months, and may soon be coming to a head.
Getty Images
When the feds don’t regulate … will the states?

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 5, 2024
Legal scholars and lawmakers are still trying to come to grips with the potential long-term consequences of the overturning of the Chevron deference, including what it means for state-level regulators.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
As Magnificent Seven stocks dip, smaller companies have taken up the mantle

by Kristin Schwab and Sarah Leeson
Aug 5, 2024
The companies that could profit the most from a potential Fed rate cut aren't Big Tech companies, so investors are shifting their focus.
With Big Tech companies stumbling in recent earnings, the hundreds of smaller companies in the S&P 500 have sprung to life.
(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Services exports are a critical and growing part of the economy

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 5, 2024
They have been a positive contributor to GDP growth for almost every quarter over the past three years.
Lighting designer Greg Guarnaccia stands in his office in Baltimore. As a U.S. resident with clients abroad, he’s a services exporter.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
Music from the episode

"Chicago Falcon" The Budos Band
"Which Way To Paradise" Poolside
"Jungle" Tash Sultana
"It's Only ODESZA, Zyra
"Afternoon Soul Grammatick
"In Your Light" Gotye

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

