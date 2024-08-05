“Chaotic,” “volatile,” “tumultuous”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Scary words about the stock market, but is it really that bad? Also, exporting services and a status report on a possible TikTok sale.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Why are stocks cratering around the globe?
The disappointing July jobs report fed fears of a U.S. downturn, spurring traders to sell. But economic fundamentals are still strong.
Oil prices dip but still face plenty of upward pressure
Recession fears blunt demand, lowering prices. But conflict in the Middle East and OPEC+ production cuts could push them up again.
With less than six months to go, no clear plans for a TikTok sale
In April, President Biden signed into law a bipartisan bill compelling ByteDance to sell TikTok to a government-approved buyer in 270 days, or face a ban in the U.S. Meanwhile, TikTok is hoping for a win in court.
When the feds don’t regulate … will the states?
Legal scholars and lawmakers are still trying to come to grips with the potential long-term consequences of the overturning of the Chevron deference, including what it means for state-level regulators.
As Magnificent Seven stocks dip, smaller companies have taken up the mantle
The companies that could profit the most from a potential Fed rate cut aren't Big Tech companies, so investors are shifting their focus.
Services exports are a critical and growing part of the economy
They have been a positive contributor to GDP growth for almost every quarter over the past three years.
Music from the episode
"Chicago Falcon" The Budos Band
"Which Way To Paradise" Poolside
"Jungle" Tash Sultana
"It's Only ODESZA, Zyra
"Afternoon Soul Grammatick
"In Your Light" Gotye
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer