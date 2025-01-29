Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Cents and sensitivity
Jan 29, 2025

Cents and sensitivity

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Why did mortgage rates rise in the second half of 2024 even though the Fed made multiple interest rate cuts?

Segments From this episode

How the economy responds to Fed decisions is ... complicated

by Matt Levin
Jan 29, 2025
When the Fed cuts interest rates, people expect mortgage rates to also go down. But in 2024, the opposite happened.
This week, Fed Chair Jay Powell announced the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates as-is.
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
The Age of Work

In Crossville, Tennessee, higher living costs are a “hard pill” to swallow

by Kai Ryssdal , Nela Richardson and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 29, 2025
Two community outposts in the town of Crossville aim to ease the stresses of seniors on fixed incomes.
The Save a Lot grocery store in Crossville, Tennessee, offers discount shopping for seniors five days a week.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

For this customs broker, trade policy is still "wait and see"

by Sean McHenry

For Gretchen Blough, a customs broker in Erie, Pennsylvania, business is “a little bit of confusion mixed in with a lot of answering questions for customers that we really can’t answer.”

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

"The Vice Yard" Orgone
"Scenic Drive" Poolside
"My Only Swerving" El Ten Eleven

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:38 PM PST
26:59
7:37 AM PST
9:26
3:03 AM PST
13:53
Jan 28, 2025
21:00
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
In Tennessee county, an aging population means business opportunity
The Age of Work
In Tennessee county, an aging population means business opportunity
More Americans will be able to file their tax return directly online with the IRS this year
More Americans will be able to file their tax return directly online with the IRS this year
From Burning Questions: Is the future insurable?
Make Me Smart
From Burning Questions: Is the future insurable?
LA blazes cause rents to soar
Los Angeles Wildfires
LA blazes cause rents to soar