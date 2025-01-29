Cents and sensitivity
Why did mortgage rates rise in the second half of 2024 even though the Fed made multiple interest rate cuts?
How the economy responds to Fed decisions is ... complicated
When the Fed cuts interest rates, people expect mortgage rates to also go down. But in 2024, the opposite happened.
In Crossville, Tennessee, higher living costs are a “hard pill” to swallow
Two community outposts in the town of Crossville aim to ease the stresses of seniors on fixed incomes.
For this customs broker, trade policy is still "wait and see"
For Gretchen Blough, a customs broker in Erie, Pennsylvania, business is “a little bit of confusion mixed in with a lot of answering questions for customers that we really can’t answer.”
"The Vice Yard" Orgone
"Scenic Drive" Poolside
"My Only Swerving" El Ten Eleven
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer