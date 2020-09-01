Sep 1, 2020
Centering Black women to make this economy more equal
Today: how to rebuild this economy to be more equitable and fair. But first: the economics of K-pop, weighting blankets and Walmart vs. Amazon.
Nearly a third of Americans worry about having their work hours cut or losing their jobs
And according to Americans who've already lost their jobs, they should be.
Walmart launching new service to compete with Amazon Prime
But customer loyalty and just pure laziness might get in the way.
Weighted blanket makers say they have our anxiety covered
If one consumer product could sum up our collective anxiety, this might be it.
Can't stop K-pop! BTS tune tops Billboard 100 in a first.
The boy band's single, "Dynamite," blasts it way to No. 1 on the chart. Korean pop music has its hardcore fans, and now the perky genre is officially a phenomenon in the U.S.
Why centering Black women in the economy could benefit everyone
Economist Janelle Jones has three words that sum up her idea for building an economy that works for everyone: Black Women Best.
Music from the episode
Bambu Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
Natural Green Blazo
Metamodernity Vansire
Passenger Kidsmoke
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer