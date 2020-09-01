SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Centering Black women to make this economy more equal
Sep 1, 2020

Centering Black women to make this economy more equal

Today: how to rebuild this economy to be more equitable and fair. But first: the economics of K-pop, weighting blankets and Walmart vs. Amazon.

Segments From this episode

Unemployment 2020

Nearly a third of Americans worry about having their work hours cut or losing their jobs

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 1, 2020
And according to Americans who've already lost their jobs, they should be.
An employee at the newly reopened Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. With unemployment widespread, many people who have kept their jobs are worried about losing them.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
Walmart launching new service to compete with Amazon Prime

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 1, 2020
But customer loyalty and just pure laziness might get in the way.
A Walmart store in Washington, D.C. The retail giant is launching a subscription service that includes unlimited shipping.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Weighted blanket makers say they have our anxiety covered

by Amy Scott
Sep 1, 2020
If one consumer product could sum up our collective anxiety, this might be it.
The U.S. market for weighted blankets is about $220 million a year, but it's just a slice of a much bigger sleep market.
Gorodenkoff/Getty Images
Can't stop K-pop! BTS tune tops Billboard 100 in a first.

by Jasmine Garsd
Sep 1, 2020
The boy band's single, "Dynamite," blasts it way to No. 1 on the chart. Korean pop music has its hardcore fans, and now the perky genre is officially a phenomenon in the U.S.
BTS performs in Los Angeles in 2019. K-pop is a big part of South Korea's cultural exports.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Race and Economy

Why centering Black women in the economy could benefit everyone

by Maria Hollenhorst and Kai Ryssdal
Sep 1, 2020
Economist Janelle Jones has three words that sum up her idea for building an economy that works for everyone: Black Women Best.
Black women are typically one of the hardest hit groups in recessions and the last to benefit in recoveries. What would happen if economic policy was centered around helping them succeed?
FG Trade/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Bambu Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
Natural Green Blazo
Metamodernity Vansire
Passenger Kidsmoke

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
