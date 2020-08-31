Aug 31, 2020
Cash back on streaming and wine?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Credit card companies are trying to incentivize spending during the pandemic. Plus: Americans are producing a lot more residential trash and how New York subway cuts could hurt essential workers.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Does Trump's payroll tax deferral mean save now, pay later?
While the federal government will take the temporary payroll tax break, some employers will skip it.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Credit card companies need people to spend
Many credit card companies are launching new cards to capitalize on shifting consumer spending.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
As offices stay dark, what's happening to lunch spots?
“New York is being emptied out. And you can feel it at the store level.”
More working from home means we're generating more residential trash
Meanwhile, closed offices, stores and stadiums have been producing a lot less commercial garbage.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Proposed cuts to New York City subway could make life worse for many
Service reductions would hurt essential workers most. The system is seeking a federal funding bailout.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Southeastern produce growers say they need trade relief
The USMCA trade agreement has not relieved their concerns about Mexican imports. The situation is dire, a Georgia blueberry farmer says.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
How one full-time RV-er found community on the road
Selling her house and moving into an Airstream trailer helped Mary D’Rozario create a new life.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
Pink + White Frank Ocean
Blue Clouds Modeselektor
To Zion (feat. Carlos Santana) Ms. Lauryn Hill, Carlos Santana
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
Edge of Town Middle Kids
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer