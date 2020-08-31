SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Cash back on streaming and wine?
Aug 31, 2020

Cash back on streaming and wine?

Credit card companies are trying to incentivize spending during the pandemic. Plus: Americans are producing a lot more residential trash and how New York subway cuts could hurt essential workers.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Does Trump's payroll tax deferral mean save now, pay later?

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 31, 2020
While the federal government will take the temporary payroll tax break, some employers will skip it.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during a press conference. The Treasury Department Friday released guidance on the payroll tax deferral.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Credit card companies need people to spend

by Justin Ho
Aug 31, 2020
Many credit card companies are launching new cards to capitalize on shifting consumer spending.
A customer signs a credit card receipt at an ice cream parlor. Card balances dropped by $76 billion in the second quarter.
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
COVID-19

As offices stay dark, what's happening to lunch spots?

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 31, 2020
“New York is being emptied out. And you can feel it at the store level.”
A worker walks past an outdoor dining area in New York on Aug. 10.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
More working from home means we're generating more residential trash

by Erika Beras
Aug 31, 2020
Meanwhile, closed offices, stores and stadiums have been producing a lot less commercial garbage.
Workers sort recycled materials at a Maryland facility. Compared to pre-pandemic times, more refuse is being generated by homes and less by businesses.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Proposed cuts to New York City subway could make life worse for many

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 31, 2020
Service reductions would hurt essential workers most. The system is seeking a federal funding bailout.
In Manhattan, the subway serves fewer riders than before the pandemic, and the transit authority is suffering financially.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Southeastern produce growers say they need trade relief

by Emma Hurt
Aug 31, 2020
The USMCA trade agreement has not relieved their concerns about Mexican imports. The situation is dire, a Georgia blueberry farmer says.
Joe Cornelius, left, and Russ Goodman, south Georgia blueberry farmers, at Goodman’s blueberry farm in Cogdell, Georgia. Cornelius says in five years, the blueberry industry in Georgia might be done.
Emma Hurt
Adventures in Housing

How one full-time RV-er found community on the road

by Maria Hollenhorst
Aug 31, 2020
Selling her house and moving into an Airstream trailer helped Mary D’Rozario create a new life.
In 2017, Mary D'Rozario sold her home and moved into this Airstream trailer. "At the RV park, people are used to forming connections with someone they just met,” she says.
(Courtesy of Mary D'Rozario)
Music from the episode

Pink + White Frank Ocean
Blue Clouds Modeselektor
To Zion (feat. Carlos Santana) Ms. Lauryn Hill, Carlos Santana
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
Edge of Town Middle Kids

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
