Canadian protests could wreak havoc for the auto industry
Feb 9, 2022

Also on today's show: A small-business love story and a close look at how inflation disproportionately affects rural America.

Segments From this episode

Inflation hits harder in rural areas

by Amanda Peacher
Feb 9, 2022
The consumer price index captures how much urban residents spend on goods and services, but it misses some of the nuance of rural life.
Gasoline, which has been going up in price, takes a larger bite out of many rural residents' budgets because they drive longer distances than urbanites do.
David Becker/Getty Images
Canadian protests are choking off one of the most important arteries in the auto industry

by Lily Jamali
Feb 9, 2022
U.S. automakers depend on parts from Canadian manufacturers. And a lot of them cross the Ambassador Bridge.
A trucker protest against Canada’s COVID-19 rules has blocked traffic at the Ambassador Bridge in Ontario, halting the supply of some auto parts to Detroit.
Lars Hagberg/Getty Images
As electric pickup trucks come to market — slowly — lots of interest and long waits

by Samantha Fields
Feb 9, 2022
“On the supply side, it's very clear that they were not planning for such a high demand,” one expert told us.
Demand for electric trucks, like Ford's F-150 Lightning, is far outpacing supply. Some 200,000 people have already put down deposits for the vehicle.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
Last Valentine's Day, this small business owner met the love of her life

by Andie Corban
Feb 9, 2022
Draper, Utah-based Rita Magalde sold Joel Mitchell an order of baklava almost one year ago. The rest, as they say, is history.
Rita Magalde met Joel Mitchell when he ordered baklava from her and picked it up on Valentine's Day 2021.
Courtesy Magalde
Shift to health services shows signs of success for big pharmacy chains

by Savannah Maher
Feb 9, 2022
CVS has found a positive side effect of providing vaccines — increased retail sales. But what happens when vaccinations slow down?
Pharmacies like CVS have seen varied buying patterns during the pandemic, but providing COVID testing and vaccinations has brought more consumers into the stores.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Shelf Life

Why reality TV is like a “funhouse mirror” of our culture

by Danielle J. Lindemann
Feb 9, 2022
A sociologist's case for taking shows like “The Kardashians” seriously.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan attends the Kardashian Kollection launch party in Hollywood in 2011. The family’s 14-year reality TV run transformed them into superstar celebrities and helped them launch numerous business ventures.
Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Chicago Falcon The Budos Band
Mobius Streak Hiatus Kaiyote
Dear To Me Electric Guest
Sin Rumbo Panoptica Orchestra
Watch it Grow The Everywheres

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

