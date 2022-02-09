Canadian protests could wreak havoc for the auto industry
Also on today's show: A small-business love story and a close look at how inflation disproportionately affects rural America.
Segments From this episode
Inflation hits harder in rural areas
The consumer price index captures how much urban residents spend on goods and services, but it misses some of the nuance of rural life.
Canadian protests are choking off one of the most important arteries in the auto industry
U.S. automakers depend on parts from Canadian manufacturers. And a lot of them cross the Ambassador Bridge.
As electric pickup trucks come to market — slowly — lots of interest and long waits
“On the supply side, it's very clear that they were not planning for such a high demand,” one expert told us.
Last Valentine's Day, this small business owner met the love of her life
Draper, Utah-based Rita Magalde sold Joel Mitchell an order of baklava almost one year ago. The rest, as they say, is history.
Shift to health services shows signs of success for big pharmacy chains
CVS has found a positive side effect of providing vaccines — increased retail sales. But what happens when vaccinations slow down?
Why reality TV is like a “funhouse mirror” of our culture
A sociologist's case for taking shows like “The Kardashians” seriously.
Music from the episode
Chicago Falcon The Budos Band
Mobius Streak Hiatus Kaiyote
Dear To Me Electric Guest
Sin Rumbo Panoptica Orchestra
Watch it Grow The Everywheres
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer