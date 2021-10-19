Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnMake Me Smart Daily

Can mediation hold off a wave of evictions?
Oct 19, 2021

Can mediation hold off a wave of evictions?

Plus: How clothing rental companies might fare as the economy reopens and P&G ups prices in response to the supply chain snafu.

Segments From this episode

Procter & Gamble hikes prices, tries to ease supply chain clogs

by Justin Ho
Oct 19, 2021
P&G home goods, including skin and oral care, will cost more. Companies are getting creative about getting products to market.
Procter & Gamble, which owns household brands like Downy and Bounce, will raise prices as a result of higher costs and disruptions in its supply networks.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
Bitcoin fund hits the New York Stock Exchange

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 19, 2021
The debut of the cryptocurrency ETF is a first. But like bitcoin itself, the value of the asset could be volatile.
A banner ballyhooes the newly listed bitcoin ETF outside the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
COVID-19

Inside Philadelphia's eviction diversion program

by Amy Scott
Oct 19, 2021
Mediation aims to repair strained relationships and keep tenants in their homes.
Tenant activists hold anti-eviction signs outside a New York City marshal's office. In Philadelphia, the city's Eviction Diversion Program has conducted thousands of mediations and distributed rental relief.
Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images
Federal pharma ingredient stockpile is under construction in Virginia

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 19, 2021
The stockpile is a way to address shortages of some medicines. Some of the ingredients will be stored for emergency use.
Construction is underway in Petersburg, Virginia, on buildings to house a stockpile of pharmaceutical ingredients.
Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Are people ready to step out in rented clothing again?

by Caroline Champlin
Oct 19, 2021
Rent the Runway prepares for its IPO at a time when the logistics around delivery and consumer demand is still in flux.
Shoppers look through Rent the Runway's West Coast flagship store in San Francisco in 2019. The clothing rental business is aiming for a valuation of up to $1.5 billion.
Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Rent the Runway
There's an industry that handles our returns, and it's not pretty

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Oct 19, 2021
Companies spend a lot of money processing those returns, and many items that are returned won't end up back on the shelf.
An Amazon delivery driver carries boxes into a van outside of a distribution facility in Hawthorne, California.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Aminals Baths
Baghdad Sun Apollo Brown
Hours Freddie Joachim
Brave New World The Foreign Exchange
Hard To Say Goodbye Washed Out
Cheap Sunglasses RAC, Matthew Koma
Feel Good (feat. Khruangbin) Maribou State, Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

