Can mediation hold off a wave of evictions?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: How clothing rental companies might fare as the economy reopens and P&G ups prices in response to the supply chain snafu.
Segments From this episode
Procter & Gamble hikes prices, tries to ease supply chain clogs
P&G home goods, including skin and oral care, will cost more. Companies are getting creative about getting products to market.
Bitcoin fund hits the New York Stock Exchange
The debut of the cryptocurrency ETF is a first. But like bitcoin itself, the value of the asset could be volatile.
Inside Philadelphia's eviction diversion program
Mediation aims to repair strained relationships and keep tenants in their homes.
Federal pharma ingredient stockpile is under construction in Virginia
The stockpile is a way to address shortages of some medicines. Some of the ingredients will be stored for emergency use.
Are people ready to step out in rented clothing again?
Rent the Runway prepares for its IPO at a time when the logistics around delivery and consumer demand is still in flux.
There's an industry that handles our returns, and it's not pretty
Companies spend a lot of money processing those returns, and many items that are returned won't end up back on the shelf.
Music from the episode
Aminals Baths
Baghdad Sun Apollo Brown
Hours Freddie Joachim
Brave New World The Foreign Exchange
Hard To Say Goodbye Washed Out
Cheap Sunglasses RAC, Matthew Koma
Feel Good (feat. Khruangbin) Maribou State, Khruangbin
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer