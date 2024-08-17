Campaign promises and what happens later
Are candidates' economic promises designed to woo voters or contrast with their opponent? Plus, coal power plants are so last year and bookstores bank on summer foot traffic.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and David Gura at Bloomberg about what it’ll take for inflation to come down one last percentage point and what the latest retail sales report indicates about consumers’ spending behavior.
Do candidates follow through on economic promises if elected?
There’s only so much control a president has over economic policy, but promises give voters a sense of what a candidate will attempt.
Urban condo owners are "counting pennies" as home insurance soars
Insurance rates nationwide have jumped more than 11% in 2023 and climbed nearly 20% since 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
One coal town seeks to transition after its power plant closes
As coal plants around the country are retired, communities have to fund ways to rebuild.
Strong summer sales help these family-owned bookstores get through the slow season
Joanna Reese funds her Maine shops on a shoestring. "[We do] as much as we can ourselves," she says, "to save on costs."
