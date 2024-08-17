Olympics 2024My EconomySwing County, Swing StateI've Always Wondered ...

Campaign promises and what happens later
Aug 16, 2024

Campaign promises and what happens later

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Are candidates' economic promises designed to woo voters or contrast with their opponent? Plus, coal power plants are so last year and bookstores bank on summer foot traffic.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and David Gura at Bloomberg about what it’ll take for inflation to come down one last percentage point and what the latest retail sales report indicates about consumers’ spending behavior.

Election 2024

Do candidates follow through on economic promises if elected?

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 16, 2024
There’s only so much control a president has over economic policy, but promises give voters a sense of what a candidate will attempt.
Vice President Kamala Harris has promised that if elected, she will focus on the care economy, efforts to curb food costs and investments in housing.
Grant Baldwin/Getty Images
Urban condo owners are "counting pennies" as home insurance soars

by Caleigh Wells
Aug 16, 2024
Insurance rates nationwide have jumped more than 11% in 2023 and climbed nearly 20% since 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Diann Dumas is cutting whatever expenses she can to afford increased HOA fees since her condo complex saw a 475% insurance spike.
Caleigh Wells/Marketplace
One coal town seeks to transition after its power plant closes

by Reid R. Frazier
Aug 16, 2024
As coal plants around the country are retired, communities have to fund ways to rebuild.
Many cities historically dependent on coal-fueled power plants have to plan for a more renewable future.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
My Economy

Strong summer sales help these family-owned bookstores get through the slow season

by Sofia Terenzio
Aug 16, 2024
Joanna Reese funds her Maine shops on a shoestring. "[We do] as much as we can ourselves," she says, "to save on costs."
Joanna Reese co-owns two bookstores with her father, Harry Reese, including The Main Bookhouse, pictured here.
Courtesy Reese
Music from the episode

The Vice Yard Orgone
sweet spot Sweeps
Greyhounds De La Soul
Rainy Daze Poolside, StemsDAO, White Cliffs

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

