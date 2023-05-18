Just for today, we’re bringing back some popular thank you gifts at a special giving level. Start a $5/month donation now!
Call 2023 the year of bankruptcies
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
2023 is on track to be the biggest year for Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in over a decade. What gives? Plus, hobby spending slows down.
Segments From this episode
2023 has been a year for bankruptcy
More than 230 companies declared bankruptcy before the end of April. What is happening?
How would a U.S. debt default play out in Texas?
Half a million jobs could be lost in the second-biggest state economy. Pensioners, the food insecure and many others could suffer.
Americans are spending less on hobbies. How's that affecting stores that rely on them?
Commerce Department data shows retail sales for sporting goods, hobby, instrument and book stores were down 5.4% in April compared to a year ago. Sales for garden equipment and supplies were down too.
Ads on social media are exceptionally good at getting us to click "buy"
"In the past, we've studied social media ads as if they're just like a billboard or a print magazine ad when they're not," said advertising professor Matthew Pittman. "You're seeing an ad from any number of sources."
Growing pistachios is a tough business. Here's one couple's story.
The Burchams own an orchard in Firebaugh, California. Like other pistachio farmers, they're grappling with a changing climate.
Vendor fees are among the biggest expense for Reno food truck
As a small business, TukTuk YumYum Sweet Treats often struggles to reach the threshold of a bulk order when purchasing supplies. This means they often still pay retail prices.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer