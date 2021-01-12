Jan 12, 2021
Businesses big and small aren’t feeling great about the state of things
On today's show: Small business optimism is at a seven-month low. Plus, a look at systemic racism in farming and the pandemic's continued impact on working mothers.
Small businesses don't see much cause for optimism
Just 3% say they're feeling bullish enough to borrow money, despite interest rates near historic lows.
Job openings lag as uncertainty about pandemic, politics persists
January is usually peak job-hunting season.
Walmart wants to be your bank
It's making a bet that people will want to bank where they already get their groceries, pet care and prescriptions.
Black farmers face a slew of systemic challenges
Unfair pricing and land loss are just a few reasons the Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund formed decades ago.
Music from the episode
Sundress Butcher Brown
Brisk Freddie Joachim
Elegant (Remix feat. Abdel) Nate57, Abdel
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
Outer Sunset Tycho
Be Good 2 Me LUXXURY
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer