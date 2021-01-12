UnworkableDisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Businesses big and small aren’t feeling great about the state of things
Jan 12, 2021

Businesses big and small aren't feeling great about the state of things

On today's show: Small business optimism is at a seven-month low. Plus, a look at systemic racism in farming and the pandemic's continued impact on working mothers.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Small businesses don't see much cause for optimism

by Justin Ho
Jan 12, 2021
Just 3% say they're feeling bullish enough to borrow money, despite interest rates near historic lows.
A "Closed" sign at a nail salon in Virginia. Small business optimism is at a seven-month low as the pandemic continues to rage across the U.S.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Workplace Culture

Job openings lag as uncertainty about pandemic, politics persists

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jan 12, 2021
January is usually peak job-hunting season.
Amid persistent economic doldrums and widespread uncertainty, few companies entered 2021 with expansion in mind.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Walmart wants to be your bank

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 12, 2021
It's making a bet that people will want to bank where they already get their groceries, pet care and prescriptions.
Walmart is creating a bank that may strengthen its position in retailing.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Race and Economy

Black farmers face a slew of systemic challenges

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam
Jan 12, 2021
Unfair pricing and land loss are just a few reasons the Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund formed decades ago.
"We've had co-ops in Mississippi that knew they got less for their collard greens then their neighbor did," Cornelius Blanding says. "So they had to form a cooperative so that they can ship their products to Chicago to get a better price. That's been a reality for Black farmers for centuries."
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Sundress Butcher Brown
Brisk Freddie Joachim
Elegant (Remix feat. Abdel) Nate57, Abdel
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
Outer Sunset Tycho
Be Good 2 Me LUXXURY

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
