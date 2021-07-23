Businesses are reopening across the U.S., especially where vaccine rates are higher
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: Examining the bond market, researching how wildfires spread and back-to-school shopping headaches (already).
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
The New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek and The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell chat with Kai Ryssdal about next week’s Federal Open Market Committee Meeting, the bond market, and more.
Parking headaches make a comeback
Traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels in many places, but there are a lot of tables for two where parking spaces used to be.
Back-to-school spending is hard to predict this year
This time of year is always a big moment in retail. But there’s a lot going on that makes this back-to-school season different.
Businesses are re-opening at a frenetic pace, Yelp finds — especially where vaccination rates are higher
Where there are lower vaccination rates, there’s less consumer interest.
Chocolate shop has plenty of business but not enough staff
Dean's Sweets in Portland, Maine, has had "crazy growth," but it's competing with other local businesses for employees.
As wildfires intensify in the West, scientists look at how they spread
On a farm in Oregon, they try to figure out what kinds of trees and shrubs produce the most flying embers.
Music from the episode
Last Fare Little People
Fu-Gee-La Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Pras
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
The Sticks The Budos Band
The Sticks The Budos Band
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer