Marketplace has a new podcast for kids, "Million Bazillion!"
Businesses are reopening across the U.S., especially where vaccine rates are higher
Jul 23, 2021

Businesses are reopening across the U.S., especially where vaccine rates are higher

Plus: Examining the bond market, researching how wildfires spread and back-to-school shopping headaches (already).

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

The New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek and The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell chat with Kai Ryssdal about next week’s Federal Open Market Committee Meeting, the bond market, and more.
Parking headaches make a comeback

by Matt Levin
Jul 23, 2021
Traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels in many places, but there are a lot of tables for two where parking spaces used to be.
Cities may be happy to let expanded restaurant patios remain in place, frustrating drivers searching for parking spaces.
Andrej Ivanov/AFP via Getty Images
Back-to-school spending is hard to predict this year

by Marielle Segarra
Jul 23, 2021
This time of year is always a big moment in retail. But there’s a lot going on that makes this back-to-school season different.
Back-to-school shopping will soon be in full swing, but supply chain issues may make school supplies difficult to find.
Joe Scarnici via Getty Images for Target
Back to Business

Businesses are re-opening at a frenetic pace, Yelp finds — especially where vaccination rates are higher

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 23, 2021
Where there are lower vaccination rates, there’s less consumer interest.
A man walks past a restaurant with an illuminated "Open" sign on May 5 in Los Angeles.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

Chocolate shop has plenty of business but not enough staff

by Sean McHenry
Jul 23, 2021
Dean's Sweets in Portland, Maine, has had "crazy growth," but it's competing with other local businesses for employees.
The interior of Dean's Sweets in downtown Portland, Maine.
Courtesy of Kristin Thalheimer Bingham
A Warmer World

As wildfires intensify in the West, scientists look at how they spread

by Jes Burns
Jul 23, 2021
On a farm in Oregon, they try to figure out what kinds of trees and shrubs produce the most flying embers.
Student Will Heffernan (left) and researcher Sampath Adusumilli clear debris around a burned chamise branch during an experiment measuring the embers produced by vegetation.
Jes Burns/OPB
Music from the episode

Last Fare Little People
Fu-Gee-La Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Pras
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
The Sticks The Budos Band
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
