Business opportunity and a tricky balance
Jan 28, 2025

Business opportunity and a tricky balance

Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
A growing Tennessee retirement community means more residents with purchasing power. But some services are spread thin.

Segments From this episode

The Age of Work

In Tennessee county, an aging population means business opportunity

by Kai Ryssdal , Nela Richardson and Andie Corban
Jan 28, 2025
Leisure activities are a big theme with Cumberland County's growing retirement community.
Fairfield Glade has become a popular retirement destination.
Andie Corban/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Go Gina SZA

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

