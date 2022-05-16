Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Don’t wait – your gift will be doubled for a limited time.  Give Now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Building affordable housing is hard, but so is changing minds about where to build it
May 16, 2022

Building affordable housing is hard, but so is changing minds about where to build it

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Lots of communities aren't friendly to lower-cost housing developments. Also, conservationists worry about protecting Texas' Big Bend National Park.

Segments From this episode

Biden administration creates plan to increase affordable housing

by Stephanie Hughes
May 16, 2022
Measures include supporting the production of mobile homes and tiny houses, and piloting new ways of financing. But federal money isn't all it will take to change how, and where, people want to live.
Federal money isn't all it will take to change how, and where, people want to live.
Creative/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

Quantifying climate risk goes mainstream

by Lily Jamali
May 16, 2022
People seeking to minimize flood and fire risk when looking for a home have new tools to guide them.
The 2017 Tubbs Fire decimated neighborhoods. Many people are seeking safer homes as fire risk worsens, but there are few tools to help them.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In Texas, conservationists push for stricter land protections at a popular national park

by Travis Bubenik
May 16, 2022
Visitor numbers have skyrocketed at Big Bend, prompting calls for a wilderness designation to better protect the park’s pristine landscape.
As tourism in the area grows, conservationists are worried about keeping Big Bend National Park protected.
John Moore/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Energy is getting more expensive. More middle-income families are struggling to pay.

by Samantha Fields
May 16, 2022
Between a quarter and a third of U.S. households are said to be energy insecure, and many don't qualify for aid.
Energy costs should take up about 6% of household income, energy experts say. But many low- and middle-income families are spending multiple times that.
Photo illustration by George Frey/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Glass art called to him, so he left Home Depot to make marbles

by Marielle Segarra
May 16, 2022
Hunter Read traded in his day job for long hours and the physically demanding task of crafting artsy marbles. And he loves it.
“You couldn’t stop me from doing this if you tried,“ Hunter Read says of making his faceted glass marbles.
Marielle Segarra/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Blue Monday Pete Rock
Cruise Astronautica
Pyramid Blue Richard Houghten
F.T.B. Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is Blood Orange
Smoke & Mirrors Tokimonsta

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:36 PM PDT
20:11
4:12 PM PDT
27:16
1:50 PM PDT
1:50
7:37 AM PDT
7:44
2:44 AM PDT
7:57
May 12, 2022
25:03
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Energy is getting more expensive. More middle-income families are struggling to pay.
Energy is getting more expensive. More middle-income families are struggling to pay.
Could food delivery apps help close the "grocery gap"?
Could food delivery apps help close the "grocery gap"?
The forecast for the U.S. solar industry? Partly cloudy.
The forecast for the U.S. solar industry? Partly cloudy.
Crypto asset meltdown prompts calls for regulation
Crypto asset meltdown prompts calls for regulation