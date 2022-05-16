Building affordable housing is hard, but so is changing minds about where to build it
Lots of communities aren't friendly to lower-cost housing developments. Also, conservationists worry about protecting Texas' Big Bend National Park.
Segments From this episode
Biden administration creates plan to increase affordable housing
Measures include supporting the production of mobile homes and tiny houses, and piloting new ways of financing. But federal money isn't all it will take to change how, and where, people want to live.
Quantifying climate risk goes mainstream
People seeking to minimize flood and fire risk when looking for a home have new tools to guide them.
In Texas, conservationists push for stricter land protections at a popular national park
Visitor numbers have skyrocketed at Big Bend, prompting calls for a wilderness designation to better protect the park’s pristine landscape.
Energy is getting more expensive. More middle-income families are struggling to pay.
Between a quarter and a third of U.S. households are said to be energy insecure, and many don't qualify for aid.
Glass art called to him, so he left Home Depot to make marbles
Hunter Read traded in his day job for long hours and the physically demanding task of crafting artsy marbles. And he loves it.
Music from the episode
Blue Monday Pete Rock
Cruise Astronautica
Pyramid Blue Richard Houghten
F.T.B. Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is Blood Orange
Smoke & Mirrors Tokimonsta
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer