Brexit’s impact, one year on
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: omicron's impact on a small medical practice, the uneven recovery of the nation's job market and envisioning a 2022 workplace.
Segments From this episode
The U.S. economy tries to find its happy place
IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Indexes for services and manufacturing are a mixed bag.
When it comes to the booming job market, not all states are created equal
States that weren't hit as hard by the pandemic slowdown have already mostly recovered.
Omicron is straining medical supply chains and this small practice
A rural family physician discusses shortages of medications, hospital staff and beds for COVID-19 patients.
Will farmers dig Deere's new autonomous tractor?
John Deere has unveiled a new autonomous tractor at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Farmers may be slow to adopt the technology.
Outsider trading: A year after Brexit, how 5 small UK companies have fared
Small British exporters reflect on their first full year of doing business as non-EU members. How do they feel about Brexit now?
Two years into the pandemic, what is work?
An industry has popped up to manage the back-and-forth of remote, hybrid or in-person work, including software to help companies adjust to less office space.
Music from the episode
Planet Telex Radiohead
Bassackwards Kurt Vile
Horizons Bertholet, Elior
Mirage Toro y Moi
Losing Control – Satin Jackets Remix Poolside, Satin Jackets
Everything Now Arcade Fire
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer