Brexit’s impact, one year on
Jan 5, 2022

Brexit’s impact, one year on

Plus: omicron's impact on a small medical practice, the uneven recovery of the nation's job market and envisioning a 2022 workplace.

Segments From this episode

The U.S. economy tries to find its happy place

by Lily Jamali
Jan 5, 2022
IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Indexes for services and manufacturing are a mixed bag.
The December Purchasing Managers' Indexes indicate that supply chain issues may be easing, in manufacturing more than services. Above, a freight train moves goods in New Mexico.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty images
When it comes to the booming job market, not all states are created equal

by Samantha Fields
Jan 5, 2022
States that weren't hit as hard by the pandemic slowdown have already mostly recovered.
States that rely on tourism, like Hawaii, were among the hardest hit economically by COVID-19 but have had strong rebounds. Above, beachgoers in Honolulu.
Eugene Tanner/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Omicron is straining medical supply chains and this small practice

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 5, 2022
A rural family physician discusses shortages of medications, hospital staff and beds for COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Scott Anazalone at his independent medical practice in Logan, Ohio, in 2019. As the only independent family doctor in the area, he says demand for his services outstrips supply.
Cassidy Brauner
Will farmers dig Deere's new autonomous tractor?

by Savannah Maher
Jan 5, 2022
John Deere has unveiled a new autonomous tractor at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Farmers may be slow to adopt the technology.
Front cameras on John Deere's fully autonomous tractor are shown ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show on Jan. 4.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Brexit

Outsider trading: A year after Brexit, how 5 small UK companies have fared

by Stephen Beard
Jan 5, 2022
Small British exporters reflect on their first full year of doing business as non-EU members. How do they feel about Brexit now?
Scarves depict the British and European Union flags. Exporters in different industries have had varied experiences with the new conditions of cross-border trade.
John Thys/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Two years into the pandemic, what is work?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 5, 2022
An industry has popped up to manage the back-and-forth of remote, hybrid or in-person work, including software to help companies adjust to less office space.
Empty chairs sit near a closed office building in Arlington, Virginia. Many employers are eyeing downsizing as an option to offload unneeded real estate as employees work remotely.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
