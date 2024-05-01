Breaking Ground: The plants were there first
In Phoenix, a company sits at the intersection of conservation and development. Plus, an update on a Mississippi barge business.
Highlights from the Fed's press conference
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal looks at the highlights from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference following the Fed’s policy-setting meeting.
Small businesses see wage pressure easing
While the labor market is still tight, some owners aren’t feeling like they need to hike pay as much as they did earlier in the pandemic.
In the barge business, this year has been "consistent, predictable and profitable"
At Golding Barge Line in Vicksburg, Mississippi, volume and demand are stable, but rising prices continue to pose a challenge.
Chip factory growth boughs to native plants in Phoenix
Here's the story of one business at the intersection of conservation and growth amid Phoenix’s semiconductor boom.
