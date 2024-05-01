Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Breaking Ground: The plants were there first
May 1, 2024

Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
In Phoenix, a company sits at the intersection of conservation and development. Plus, an update on a Mississippi barge business.

Segments From this episode

Highlights from the Fed's press conference

by Kai Ryssdal

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal looks at the highlights from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference following the Fed's policy-setting meeting.

Small businesses see wage pressure easing

by Justin Ho
May 1, 2024
While the labor market is still tight, some owners aren’t feeling like they need to hike pay as much as they did earlier in the pandemic.
According to the Labor Department, wage gains have been slowing for the past two years.
Kameleon007/Getty Images
In the barge business, this year has been "consistent, predictable and profitable"

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
May 1, 2024
At Golding Barge Line in Vicksburg, Mississippi, volume and demand are stable, but rising prices continue to pose a challenge.
"Our equipment is more expensive than ever, to repair it is more expensive than ever," says Austin Golding of Golding Barge Line. "The ability for me to grow is really inhibited by that cost structure."
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Breaking Ground

Chip factory growth boughs to native plants in Phoenix

by Maria Hollenhorst , Kai Ryssdal and Heather Long
May 1, 2024
Here's the story of one business at the intersection of conservation and growth amid Phoenix’s semiconductor boom.
“What we have been able to do with developers is make them understand that not only is there an environmental advantage to saving the trees ... there's also a monetary advantage,” says Rob Kater, owner of Native Resources.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

