Breaking Ground: Red Lake Nation’s solar-powered future
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Red Lake leaders hope Inflation Reduction Act funding will transform their energy grid.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
How the Inflation Reduction Act could change the future of one Native American reservation
Bob Blake, member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa and owner of a solar development company, explains how the IRA could lead to more solar power on the reservation.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer