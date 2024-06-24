Bytes: Week in ReviewJobs IRLMy Economy"Crip Camp"I've Always Wondered ...

Breaking Ground: Red Lake Nation’s solar-powered future
Jun 24, 2024

Breaking Ground: Red Lake Nation’s solar-powered future

Andie Corban/Getty Images
Red Lake leaders hope Inflation Reduction Act funding will transform their energy grid.

Segments From this episode

Breaking Ground

How the Inflation Reduction Act could change the future of one Native American reservation

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jun 24, 2024
Bob Blake, member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa and owner of a solar development company, explains how the IRA could lead to more solar power on the reservation.
Bob Blake and Ralph Jacobson are developing solar energy at the Red Lake Indian Reservation in Northern Minnesota.
Andie Corban/Marketplace
