Breaking Ground: How are fiber-optic cables made?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
They've gotta come from U.S. factories. We'll visit one in North Carolina.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The U.S. is investing billions of dollars in fiber internet. Here's what makes it run.
We tour a North Carolina plant where melted glass is pulled into the hair-like strands that power fiber-optic cable.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer