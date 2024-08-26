Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Breaking Ground: How are fiber-optic cables made?
Aug 26, 2024

Breaking Ground: How are fiber-optic cables made?

Ben Birchall/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
They've gotta come from U.S. factories. We'll visit one in North Carolina.

Segments From this episode

Breaking Ground

The U.S. is investing billions of dollars in fiber internet. Here's what makes it run.

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Aug 26, 2024
We tour a North Carolina plant where melted glass is pulled into the hair-like strands that power fiber-optic cable.
Manufacturers like Prysmian supply fiber-optic cables to internet service providers.
Andie Corban/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

