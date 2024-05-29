Breaking Ground: Change isn’t coming — it’s here
We visit an Arizona neighborhood grappling with the impact of a new semiconductor plant, which is driving development and disrupting lifestyles.
The Golden Triangle: How the CHIPS Act is changing one Arizona neighborhood
The investment and growth spurred by government dollars are heightening competition among residents, business owners and local officials.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer