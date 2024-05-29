A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Breaking Ground: Change isn’t coming — it’s here
May 29, 2024

Breaking Ground: Change isn't coming — it's here

Maria Hollenhorst/Getty Images
We visit an Arizona neighborhood grappling with the impact of a new semiconductor plant, which is driving development and disrupting lifestyles.

Segments From this episode

Breaking Ground

The Golden Triangle: How the CHIPS Act is changing one Arizona neighborhood

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
May 29, 2024
The investment and growth spurred by government dollars are heightening competition among residents, business owners and local officials.
In the Phoenix area, development accelerated by CHIPS Act investment may disrupt rural lifestyles and transform parts of the desert. Above, developer Charles Eckert.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
