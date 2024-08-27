Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Breaking Ground: Bringing high-speed internet to every home in Kentucky
Aug 27, 2024

Breaking Ground: Bringing high-speed internet to every home in Kentucky

Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images
That's the mission of Meghan Sandfoss, head of the state’s Office of Broadband Development. But it will require a lot of statewide coordination.

Segments From this episode

Breaking Ground

In national broadband rollout, rural landscapes pose a challenge

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Aug 27, 2024
The government is spending billions to expand internet access. But distance, low housing density and other factors complicate the plan.
Chip Spann of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration gave Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal a tour of sites related to Kentucky's broadband expansion.
Sarah Leeson/Marketplace
Music from the episode

She Is Whimsical Arthur Benson

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

