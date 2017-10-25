Bonus: The Uncertain Hour season 2 premiere

Your regularly scheduled episode of Marketplace is landing in your feed later today, but for now we have something special. The Uncertain Hour is back for a brand-new season, and this year we're unpacking a ten-letter word that influences our lives every day: regulation. Federal regulations affect everything from what’s inside your peanut butter jar, to how the opioid crisis spread, to how we define crime in America. Our first episode tells the story of Ruth Desmond, the "Peanut Butter Grandma." She was a concerned citizen who started lurking in the halls at the Food and Drug Administration and changed food forever. The things we fight the most about are the things we know the least about, so subscribe to The Uncertain Hour and visit theuncertainhour.org for more.