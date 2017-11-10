Bonus: The Uncertain Hour season 2, episode 2

Ahead of your regularly scheduled episode of Marketplace this afternoon, we're bringing you the second episode of the new season of The Uncertain Hour. Starting where episode one left off, we find the government and consumer activist Ruth Desmond trying to answer an existential question: How many additives can you put into a jar of peanut butter before it's not peanut butter anymore? Trying to answer it kicked off a multiyear battle that changed the way we think about regulations in this country.