Boeing machinists on strike
Sep 13, 2024

Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
Boeing is in the headlines again. No, not for 737 Max reasons. Plus, the culture of selling soft drinks and dollar stores aren't making big bucks.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Courtenay Brown of Axios and Amara Omeokwe of Bloomberg about what they expect for the upcoming rate cut, how they’ll prepare for the next Fed meeting, and what a potential soft landing recession will look like.

Boeing strike will be felt throughout the aviation industry

by Caleigh Wells
Sep 13, 2024
This strike of more than 30,000 workers comes at a time when Boeing’s already not meeting production goals. And it will also slow the making of everything that goes inside planes, as well.
Boeing machinist union members picket outside a Boeing factory in Renton, Washington.
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
Why dollar stores aren't doing as well as you might expect

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 13, 2024
Dollar stores were expanding just a few years ago. Now, they're closing locations.
Namesake low prices at dollar stores isn't enough to keep customers away from competition anymore.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
What happened to Sierra Mist? The marketing of "cool" soda.

by Matt Levin
Sep 13, 2024
It's not just a matter of taste. Basketball and hip-hop have helped Sprite fend off contenders from PepsiCo for years.
PepsiCo has been trying to make its lemon-lime sodas viable competitors to Sprite for decades.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
For this fast-food chain, rural Southern towns are the special

by Cori Yonge
Sep 13, 2024
Unlike most fast-food chains, Jack's Family Restaurants has made its mark in a handful of rural regions, boosting public coffers there.
Jack's Family Restaurants has created a large footprint in rural communities.
Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

