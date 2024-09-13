Boeing machinists on strike
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Boeing is in the headlines again. No, not for 737 Max reasons. Plus, the culture of selling soft drinks and dollar stores aren't making big bucks.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Courtenay Brown of Axios and Amara Omeokwe of Bloomberg about what they expect for the upcoming rate cut, how they’ll prepare for the next Fed meeting, and what a potential soft landing recession will look like.
Boeing strike will be felt throughout the aviation industry
This strike of more than 30,000 workers comes at a time when Boeing’s already not meeting production goals. And it will also slow the making of everything that goes inside planes, as well.
Why dollar stores aren't doing as well as you might expect
Dollar stores were expanding just a few years ago. Now, they're closing locations.
What happened to Sierra Mist? The marketing of "cool" soda.
It's not just a matter of taste. Basketball and hip-hop have helped Sprite fend off contenders from PepsiCo for years.
For this fast-food chain, rural Southern towns are the special
Unlike most fast-food chains, Jack's Family Restaurants has made its mark in a handful of rural regions, boosting public coffers there.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer