Bird flu spreads its wings
Mar 3, 2025

Bird flu spreads its wings

Moises Avila/AFP via Getty Images
Public health experts say the government should bolster incentives for farmers and farmworkers to test for and report cases of the virus.

Segments From this episode

Mixed data for manufacturing this month suggests uncertainty

by Elizabeth Trovall
Mar 3, 2025
S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index went up – and the Institute for Supply Management’s went down in February, as firms anticipate tariffs.
Many manufacturers are taking a "wait and see" approach to the imminent tariffs on Canadian, Mexican and Chinese goods.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
What if the U.S. just deleted government spending from GDP?

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 3, 2025
Government spending is tied up with consumer and business spending. Not reporting it as part of GDP would breach global accounting standards.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, at right, proposed removing government spending from gross domestic product reports.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Two-thirds of Americans have been victims of fraud or a scam, survey finds

by Caleigh Wells
Mar 3, 2025
Nearly three-quarters of respondents who said they're taking measures to protect themselves have been targeted.
A third of Americans said they were targeted in the past year.
monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images
Bird flu is spreading on farms. What's being done to prevent it?

by Samantha Fields
Mar 3, 2025
The Biden administration spent upwards of $2 billion on bird flu monitoring and prevention. Trump's administration just announced another billion. Where is it money going?
"Allowing this virus to spread unchecked is just not an option,” says Jennifer Nuzzo of Brown’s Pandemic Center about bird flu.
Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
Some artists are embracing AI

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 3, 2025
New text-to-image generative AI tools raise ethical and economic questions for working artists. But some see new business opportunities.
Some artists use Adobe AI tools to speed up edits to graphic design projects. The design software company trained its AI on licensed images only.
Horacio Villalobos-Corbis/Getty Images
Music from the episode

How's It Wrong Toro y Moi
Dans Le Noir Dark Rooms
Call The Foreign Exchange
Ceremony Anchorsong
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
Redbone Childish Gambino

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

