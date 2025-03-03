Bird flu spreads its wings
Public health experts say the government should bolster incentives for farmers and farmworkers to test for and report cases of the virus.
Mixed data for manufacturing this month suggests uncertainty
S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index went up – and the Institute for Supply Management’s went down in February, as firms anticipate tariffs.
What if the U.S. just deleted government spending from GDP?
Government spending is tied up with consumer and business spending. Not reporting it as part of GDP would breach global accounting standards.
Two-thirds of Americans have been victims of fraud or a scam, survey finds
Nearly three-quarters of respondents who said they're taking measures to protect themselves have been targeted.
Bird flu is spreading on farms. What's being done to prevent it?
The Biden administration spent upwards of $2 billion on bird flu monitoring and prevention. Trump's administration just announced another billion. Where is it money going?
Some artists are embracing AI
New text-to-image generative AI tools raise ethical and economic questions for working artists. But some see new business opportunities.
How's It Wrong Toro y Moi
Dans Le Noir Dark Rooms
Call The Foreign Exchange
Ceremony Anchorsong
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
Redbone Childish Gambino
