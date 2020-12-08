Dec 8, 2020
Bipartisanship is flourishing where there’s money to be made
On today's show: a look at the bipartisan business of political lobbying. Plus, Nielsen catches up with the streaming era.
Segments From this episode
Global supply chain delays push back return of Ford Bronco SUV
Ford has a lot riding on the new Bronco, returning after 25 years off the market.
Nielsen shifts viewer counts to include device watching, finally
Consumer viewing habits have been changing for the last 15 years. So why did the move take so long, and why now?
Ikea ditches its catalog, but other retailers are hanging on to them
Catalogs can grab people’s attention, if only for a moment.
The one place in Washington, D.C., where bipartisanship is flourishing
The biggest, most lucrative lobbying firms in Washington are bipartisan.
Music from the episode
Animals Baths
Show Me How You Feel Shafiq Husayn, Karen Be
Pyramid Blue Richard Houghten
The Journey Tom Misch
What's The Difference Dr. Dre, Eminem, Xzibit
Ancient Names (Part I) Lord Huron
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
