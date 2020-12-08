How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Bipartisanship is flourishing where there’s money to be made
Dec 8, 2020

Bipartisanship is flourishing where there’s money to be made

On today's show: a look at the bipartisan business of political lobbying. Plus, Nielsen catches up with the streaming era.

Segments From this episode

Global supply chain delays push back return of Ford Bronco SUV

by Scott Tong
Dec 8, 2020
Ford has a lot riding on the new Bronco, returning after 25 years off the market.
Ford has a lot riding on the new Bronco, which was taken off the market in 1996, Below, a person watches the premiere of the 2021 Ford Bronco on a computer.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Nielsen shifts viewer counts to include device watching, finally

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 8, 2020
Consumer viewing habits have been changing for the last 15 years. So why did the move take so long, and why now?
Consumer viewing habits have shifted rapidly to watching on phones, tablets and laptops.
Hocus-focus via Getty Images
Ikea ditches its catalog, but other retailers are hanging on to them

by Marielle Segarra
Dec 8, 2020
Catalogs can grab people’s attention, if only for a moment.
Catalogs placed at the entrance of an Ikea on Dec. 7, 2020, in Jarfalla, Sweden.
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images
The one place in Washington, D.C., where bipartisanship is flourishing

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Dec 8, 2020
The biggest, most lucrative lobbying firms in Washington are bipartisan.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Animals Baths
Show Me How You Feel Shafiq Husayn, Karen Be
Pyramid Blue Richard Houghten
The Journey Tom Misch
What's The Difference Dr. Dre, Eminem, Xzibit
Ancient Names (Part I) Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
