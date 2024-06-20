Jobs IRLDecoding Democracy"Crip Camp"I've Always Wondered ...

Bill Gates goes nuclear, turning a small coal town upside down
Jun 20, 2024

Caitlin Tan/Wyoming Public Media
We'll hear from residents of Kemmerer, Wyoming, the site of Bill Gates' first TerraPower nuclear plant. Plus, Shohei Ohtani drives Japanese tourism in Los Angeles.

Segments From this episode

Why Nvidia reigns supreme in the market for AI chips

by Matt Levin
Jun 20, 2024
Nvidia has an estimated 75% to 90% of the chip market, and they're well-positioned to keep it that way.
It’s not easy for other chipmakers to compete against one of the richest companies in the world.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Given the housing shortage, why is it so hard to build new apartments?

by Daniel Ackerman
Jun 20, 2024
Inflation, climate change and zoning laws have increased rents and building costs. Developers are focusing on high-priced luxury units.
Developers, who face stiff costs of their own, are focusing on high-profit luxury units, leaving low-income renters in a precarious position. 
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Bill Gates’ nuclear project breaks ground, marking a new chapter for a struggling Wyoming coal town

by Caitlin Tan
Jun 20, 2024
Construction began on the first-of-its-kind nuclear power plant. So far, a coal town in southwest Wyoming is seeing a boost.
Multibillionaire Bill Gates speaks to a crowd at his nuclear company’s groundbreaking near Kemmerer, Wyoming.
Caitlin Tan/Wyoming Public Media
Marketplace

by
Jun 20, 2024
Librarians aim for better e-book accessibility

by Kai Ryssdal and Aleezeh Hasan
Jun 20, 2024
While e-book rentals may be free for library patrons, public libraries are still on the hook for expensive digital licensing fees.
"Because the copies that we circulate have digital rights management on them, we don't feel that we are violating anything having to do with copyright," says Sarah McCusker, head of the Connecticut Library Association.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Shohei Ohtani's star power lures Japanese tourists to Los Angeles

by Josie Huang
Jun 20, 2024
Fans of the Dodgers phenom are coming by the thousands, despite the weak yen.
Ohtani has drawn Japanese visitors to LA's Little Tokyo neighborhood, largely because it's not far from Dodger Stadium.
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Agrimony MF Doom
Equinox Desire J-Walk
Vide Noir Lord Huron
See You Leave RJD2
Passionfruit Drake
Simmer Hayley Williams

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

