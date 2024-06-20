Bill Gates goes nuclear, turning a small coal town upside down
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We'll hear from residents of Kemmerer, Wyoming, the site of Bill Gates' first TerraPower nuclear plant. Plus, Shohei Ohtani drives Japanese tourism in Los Angeles.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Why Nvidia reigns supreme in the market for AI chips
Nvidia has an estimated 75% to 90% of the chip market, and they're well-positioned to keep it that way.
Given the housing shortage, why is it so hard to build new apartments?
Inflation, climate change and zoning laws have increased rents and building costs. Developers are focusing on high-priced luxury units.
Bill Gates’ nuclear project breaks ground, marking a new chapter for a struggling Wyoming coal town
Construction began on the first-of-its-kind nuclear power plant. So far, a coal town in southwest Wyoming is seeing a boost.
We'll hear from residents of Kemmerer, Wyoming, the site of Bill Gates' first TerraPower nuclear plant. Plus, Shohei Ohtani drives Japanese tourism in Los Angeles.
Librarians aim for better e-book accessibility
While e-book rentals may be free for library patrons, public libraries are still on the hook for expensive digital licensing fees.
Shohei Ohtani's star power lures Japanese tourists to Los Angeles
Fans of the Dodgers phenom are coming by the thousands, despite the weak yen.
Music from the episode
Agrimony MF Doom
Equinox Desire J-Walk
Vide Noir Lord Huron
See You Leave RJD2
Passionfruit Drake
Simmer Hayley Williams
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer