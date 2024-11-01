Big Tech trust-busting
So far, anti-monopoly watchdogs have found that breaking up is hard to do. Plus, the boom in temp staffing didn't last long.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Nela Richardson at ADP and Courtenay Brown at Axios about the October jobs report and more.
Why are companies hiring fewer temps?
After hitting a peak in March 2022, the temp industry has come back down to earth.
Lessons from the Big Tech breakup that never happened
Google is facing a federal antitrust challenge. Microsoft endured similar scrutiny and came out in one piece.
California is hoping its latest plastic bag ban will actually work
The old law had a loophole that resulted in a rise in plastic grocery bag waste. A new law aims to fix that.
Hurricane Helene ruined her business, but she finds hope in community and a PB&J
Hannah Burnisky, owner of Cold Mountain Art Collective, talks about how the hurricane destroyed her business and how she plans to rebuild.
Music from the episode
"When the Night is Over" Lord Huron
"People Everywhere (Still Alive)" Khruangbin
"Lost" Frank Ocean
"lost In florence" 417se, racheasf, Retrib
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer