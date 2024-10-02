Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We're 25% of the way to our goal of 2,500 donations by Friday! Help us catch up ⏩ Give Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Biden’s “Great Society”
Oct 2, 2024

Biden’s “Great Society”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
AFP via Getty Images
We compare the mark on the economy made by two presidents: Joe Biden and Lyndon Johnson.

Segments From this episode

Breaking Ground

How the relationship between government and economy has changed since "The Great Society"

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Oct 2, 2024
Decades after the promise of "The Great Society" for Americans, President Biden is once again changing the relationship between the economy and the government.
Many modern government programs have roots to "The Great Society."
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:53 PM PDT
28:42
2:19 PM PDT
13:30
5:50 AM PDT
9:19
3:00 AM PDT
30:07
2:45 AM PDT
13:16
Sep 27, 2024
10:39
Sep 26, 2024
47:47
At issue in the longshoremen's strike: How much automation is appropriate at ports?
At issue in the longshoremen's strike: How much automation is appropriate at ports?
Original films like "Megalopolis" struggle to find their footing as studios chase sure bets
Original films like "Megalopolis" struggle to find their footing as studios chase sure bets
How the relationship between government and economy has changed since "The Great Society"
Breaking Ground
How the relationship between government and economy has changed since "The Great Society"
Why companies spend all that campaign donation money
Election 2024
Why companies spend all that campaign donation money