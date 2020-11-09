Nov 9, 2020
The Biden team is ready to go
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
On today's show, a look at President-elect Joe Biden's plans for office. Plus, why transparency and diversity was important in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
A look at the Biden transition team's plans
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams about President-elect Joe Biden's plans for transition, the coronavirus and economic recovery.
Why Pfizer says it pushed for transparency and diversity in vaccine development process
To build public trust, Pfizer shared details of their trials: who was tested, the race and ethnicity of participants, how they were monitored, how to measure success and funding sources.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
IRS is struggling to reach millions of Americans who need their stimulus checks
Part of the problem is the IRS' limited resources for marketing, among other reasons.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Midland, Texas, and the oil industry prepare for a change in power
President-elect Joe Biden said he does not want to ban fracking outright, but producers in Midland are nonetheless preparing for more regulation.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
K-12 public schools still count on kids to show up for funding
With so many schools online, screen fatigue, parents opting out and other coronavirus-driven variables, how will districts get the funds they need?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
London’s street performers face a crackdown
A local authority is proposing to curb street entertainment in the British capital. Performers say a vital visitor attraction — and historic part of London's culture — could be destroyed.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
Unfold You Rostam
Ndinewe Gemma Griffiths
Sundress Butcher Brown
Summer Madness Khruangbin
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Coffee Cold Galt MacDermot
Sincerely Yours, The D.A.C. Dirty Art Club
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer