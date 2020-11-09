Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

The Biden team is ready to go
Nov 9, 2020

The Biden team is ready to go

On today's show, a look at President-elect Joe Biden's plans for office. Plus, why transparency and diversity was important in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Segments From this episode

A look at the Biden transition team's plans

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams about President-elect Joe Biden's plans for transition, the coronavirus and economic recovery.
COVID-19

Why Pfizer says it pushed for transparency and diversity in vaccine development process

by Scott Tong
Nov 9, 2020
To build public trust, Pfizer shared details of their trials: who was tested, the race and ethnicity of participants, how they were monitored, how to measure success and funding sources.
A person walks by Pfizer headquarters on Nov. 9, 2020, in New York City. Transparency is key for a vaccine-skeptical public.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
COVID-19

IRS is struggling to reach millions of Americans who need their stimulus checks

by Kai Ryssdal
Nov 9, 2020
Part of the problem is the IRS' limited resources for marketing, among other reasons.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Elections 2020

Midland, Texas, and the oil industry prepare for a change in power

by Andy Uhler
Nov 9, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden said he does not want to ban fracking outright, but producers in Midland are nonetheless preparing for more regulation.
Midland, Texas, is ground zero for fracking, an issue that's come under fire from environmental activists in recent years.
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images
COVID-19

K-12 public schools still count on kids to show up for funding

by Erika Beras
Nov 9, 2020
With so many schools online, screen fatigue, parents opting out and other coronavirus-driven variables, how will districts get the funds they need?
A teacher and student wearing masks speak between classes at Rippowam Middle School in September in Stamford, Connecticut.
John Moore/Getty Images
London’s street performers face a crackdown

by Stephen Beard
Nov 9, 2020
A local authority is proposing to curb street entertainment in the British capital. Performers say a vital visitor attraction — and historic part of London's culture — could be destroyed.
Folk singer David Fisher.
(Courtesy of Fisher)
Music from the episode

Unfold You Rostam
Ndinewe Gemma Griffiths
Sundress Butcher Brown
Summer Madness Khruangbin
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Coffee Cold Galt MacDermot
Sincerely Yours, The D.A.C. Dirty Art Club

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
