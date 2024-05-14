Adventures in HousingDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

⏩ Donations to Marketplace are being MATCHED right now! ⏩ Double my gift
Biden hits Chinese goods with new tariffs
May 14, 2024

STR/AFP via Getty Images
Targeted imports include EVs, semiconductors and steel. Plus, the new rule encouraging more long-distance power lines.

Segments From this episode

How tariffs compare in the Biden and Trump eras

by Justin Ho
May 14, 2024
Both used tariffs to support American jobs and industries. But the Biden administration's have been higher and more targeted.
President Biden announced increased tariffs on Chinese products Tuesday. The current administration's levies are higher and more targeted than those under Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
How new China tariffs could affect prices for U.S. business owners, consumers

by Samantha Fields
May 14, 2024
When tariffs increase, costs often go up for business owners, who often then pass some of those increased costs along to consumers.
The Biden administration worries that importing Chinese EVs will hurt U.S. manufacturers, said Howard Gleckman with the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Marketplace

by
May 14, 2024
New federal rule aims to create more long-distance power lines

by Dan Ackerman
May 14, 2024
We'll need the lines to connect solar and wind power to new data centers, electric cars, heat pumps and so on.
As energy demand surges, FERC's new rule will help update the nation’s aging power grid.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
211 call centers show financial strain above the poverty line  

by Kai Ryssdal and Aleezeh Hasan
May 14, 2024
Many callers hoping to get referrals have moderate incomes but still struggle, explains Rachel Wolfe of The Wall Street Journal.
211 call centers are "a really great window into the state of the American consumer," says The Wall Street Journal's Rachel Wolfe.
Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images
The biggest middleman in the prescription drug supply chain now makes drugs

by Lillian Karabaic
May 14, 2024
With pharmaceutical mergers more common, the FTC is taking a hard look at pharmacy benefit managers and antitrust concerns.
In 2023, CVS founded Cordavis, a wholly owned subsidiary of CVS Health, to manufacture biosimilar prescription drugs.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Trick Question" spring gang
"Cut It Upwards" Kelpe
"Little Push" Mocky, Liliana Andrade
"Doo Wop (That Thing)" Ms. Lauryn Hill
"Gumball Machine Weekend" Yppah

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

