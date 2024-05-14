Biden hits Chinese goods with new tariffs
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Targeted imports include EVs, semiconductors and steel. Plus, the new rule encouraging more long-distance power lines.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
How tariffs compare in the Biden and Trump eras
Both used tariffs to support American jobs and industries. But the Biden administration's have been higher and more targeted.
How new China tariffs could affect prices for U.S. business owners, consumers
When tariffs increase, costs often go up for business owners, who often then pass some of those increased costs along to consumers.
Targeted imports include EVs, semiconductors and steel. Plus, the new rule encouraging more long-distance power lines.
New federal rule aims to create more long-distance power lines
We'll need the lines to connect solar and wind power to new data centers, electric cars, heat pumps and so on.
211 call centers show financial strain above the poverty line
Many callers hoping to get referrals have moderate incomes but still struggle, explains Rachel Wolfe of The Wall Street Journal.
The biggest middleman in the prescription drug supply chain now makes drugs
With pharmaceutical mergers more common, the FTC is taking a hard look at pharmacy benefit managers and antitrust concerns.
Music from the episode
"Trick Question" spring gang
"Cut It Upwards" Kelpe
"Little Push" Mocky, Liliana Andrade
"Doo Wop (That Thing)" Ms. Lauryn Hill
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer