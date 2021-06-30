Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Biden administration sets sights on competition
Jun 30, 2021

Biden administration sets sights on competition

Also, we talk about post-pandemic career changes, free Obamacare and what exactly trade promotion authority is.

Segments From this episode

Biden considers order to use regulatory power to boost competition

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 30, 2021
The targets: industries with just a few dominant companies.
The Biden administration might act to strengthen the positions of smaller companies in industries dominated by a small number of giants.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
The president is about to lose a little bit of power

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 30, 2021
The trade promotion authority expires July 1. What is it, and why is President Joe Biden letting it lapse?
On July 1, President Joe Biden will lose the trade promotion authority, a power that has come and gone for presidents.
Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images
For anyone who was on unemployment, Obamacare could be free the rest of 2021

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 30, 2021
Free premiums and very low co-pays will kick in for people who received at least a week of benefits, regardless of income.
The Biden administration is offering free coverage until New Year's to people who have received jobless benefits in 2021.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Asleep at the Wheel is back to full-wheel drive

The Austin-based band Asleep at the Wheel chats with Andy Uhler about surviving the pandemic in their group's 50th year.
How some workers changed their careers during the pandemic

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Jun 30, 2021
We talked to three people about how their career paths were altered during the pandemic and where they think they'll be a year from now.
As the COVID-19 pandemic begins to wane in the U.S., workers are reevaluating their job options.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Teenage Birdsong Four Tet
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
Inside Out Spoon
Dans Le Noir Dark Rooms
Giving Up The Ghost DJ Shadow

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
