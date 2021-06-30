Biden administration sets sights on competition
Also, we talk about post-pandemic career changes, free Obamacare and what exactly trade promotion authority is.
Biden considers order to use regulatory power to boost competition
The targets: industries with just a few dominant companies.
The president is about to lose a little bit of power
The trade promotion authority expires July 1. What is it, and why is President Joe Biden letting it lapse?
For anyone who was on unemployment, Obamacare could be free the rest of 2021
Free premiums and very low co-pays will kick in for people who received at least a week of benefits, regardless of income.
Asleep at the Wheel is back to full-wheel drive
The Austin-based band Asleep at the Wheel chats with Andy Uhler about surviving the pandemic in their group's 50th year.
How some workers changed their careers during the pandemic
We talked to three people about how their career paths were altered during the pandemic and where they think they'll be a year from now.
