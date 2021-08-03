Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Marketplace has a new podcast for kids, "Million Bazillion!" EPISODE OUT NOW
Beverage companies are racing to find the next “it” drink
Aug 3, 2021

Beverage companies are racing to find the next "it" drink

Also on today's show: why ketchup prices could soon tick up, a slow recovery for business travel and a look inside a vertical farm in New Jersey.

Segments From this episode

How do retailers decide when to raise prices?

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 3, 2021
The price of many products, supplies and raw materials has been rising. Retailers must figure out when to pass those costs along to customers.
A shopper checks her receipt in a mall in April 2021.
Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images
Business travel will have a slow recovery, report finds

by Samantha Fields
Aug 3, 2021
Deloitte's study predicts that corporate travel, lucrative for the industry, may take years to reach pre-pandemic levels — if it ever does.
Business travel has not rebounded in the ways that personal travel has. And with the spread of coronavirus delta variant, it may be long to recover.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
The looming tomato shortage

by Matt Levin
Aug 3, 2021
The drought in California — the country’s biggest producer — will make tomato yields short by up to 10%, possibly boosting prices.
The drought in California may reduce the state's tomato yield as much as 10%, frustrating businesses along the supply chain as well as consumers.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Beverage companies angle for the new "it" drink

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 3, 2021
PepsiCo selling Tropicana and Molson Coors nixing 11 beers are the latest signs the industry is trying to adapt to ever-changing tastes.
PepsiCo plans to sell Tropicana and other juices to a private equity firm as beverage companies court younger consumers.
Scott Olson via Getty Images
Farms don't have to be outside anymore

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Aug 3, 2021
Irving Fain, CEO of Bowery Farming, hopes growing crops in warehouses near cities will increase access to fresh produce.
Bowery Farming has two vertical farms in the Northeast, with another under construction. "All of our supply chain exists in this one building," CEO Irving Fain says.
Photo courtesy Bowery Farming
Music from the episode

Ancestors Anchorsong
Dawn Rise Colton Bryan
Music Save Me (One More Time) Mocky
Megaton Mile Local Natives
Sweat Moss Of Aura
Soft Stud Black Belt Eagle Scout

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
