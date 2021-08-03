Beverage companies are racing to find the next “it” drink
Also on today's show: why ketchup prices could soon tick up, a slow recovery for business travel and a look inside a vertical farm in New Jersey.
Segments From this episode
How do retailers decide when to raise prices?
The price of many products, supplies and raw materials has been rising. Retailers must figure out when to pass those costs along to customers.
Business travel will have a slow recovery, report finds
Deloitte's study predicts that corporate travel, lucrative for the industry, may take years to reach pre-pandemic levels — if it ever does.
The looming tomato shortage
The drought in California — the country’s biggest producer — will make tomato yields short by up to 10%, possibly boosting prices.
Beverage companies angle for the new "it" drink
PepsiCo selling Tropicana and Molson Coors nixing 11 beers are the latest signs the industry is trying to adapt to ever-changing tastes.
Farms don't have to be outside anymore
Irving Fain, CEO of Bowery Farming, hopes growing crops in warehouses near cities will increase access to fresh produce.
Music from the episode
Ancestors Anchorsong
Dawn Rise Colton Bryan
Megaton Mile Local Natives
Sweat Moss Of Aura
Soft Stud Black Belt Eagle Scout
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer