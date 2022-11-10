Better than expected, still a long way to go
Inflation cooled down in October, but how excited should we get about one month's data? Plus, rapid resettlement of Afghans left many refugee agencies scrambling this past year.
Segments From this episode
Inflation cooled in October, but it's just one month
There's still a long way to go in easing prices, but some economists think inflation has peaked.
More homes are sitting in Cleveland's real estate market, this broker says
"The average days on market has gone from less than a week up to about 89 days," says broker Amanda Pohlman of Keller Williams Living.
Fuel oil used to heat homes costs 68.5% more than this time last year
That's one of the standout numbers from the latest consumer price index, and it will mean an expensive winter for many Americans.
From dearth to glut: why there's an oversupply of some computer chips
Memory chips that end up in your PC or smartphone are in surplus amid soft demand, experts say.
After Trump-era cuts, refugee agencies have rebuilt to accommodate evacuating Afghans
Trump Administration-era cuts scaled back refugee programs, but the resettlement of 88,000 Afghans prompted them to ramp up and expand.
Wrecking buildings ... for research
Extreme climate events are becoming frequent and more severe as a result of the climate crisis. Marketplace host Amy Scott looks at what some scientists are doing to prepare for the future.
Music from the episode
Heartbeats The Knife
Respiration Black Star, feat. Common
Cuffed Nick Hackim
Big Game RJD2
Lemon Lime Emancipator, Cloudchord
Flight to the Jungle (The Landing) Monster Rally
Humbug Mountain Song Fruit Bats
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer