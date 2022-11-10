How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Better than expected, still a long way to go
Nov 10, 2022

Better than expected, still a long way to go

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Inflation cooled down in October, but how excited should we get about one month's data? Plus, rapid resettlement of Afghans left many refugee agencies scrambling this past year.

Segments From this episode

Inflation cooled in October, but it's just one month

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 10, 2022
There's still a long way to go in easing prices, but some economists think inflation has peaked.
The October CPI shows food prices are still rising, but more slowly than they have in months.
Frederic J. Brown?AFP via Getty Images
More homes are sitting in Cleveland's real estate market, this broker says

by Amy Scott and Anais Amin
Nov 10, 2022
"The average days on market has gone from less than a week up to about 89 days," says broker Amanda Pohlman of Keller Williams Living.
"The market just isn't as robust as it has been," said Cleveland-based broker Amanda Pohlman.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Fuel oil used to heat homes costs 68.5% more than this time last year

by Samantha Fields
Nov 10, 2022
That's one of the standout numbers from the latest consumer price index, and it will mean an expensive winter for many Americans.
"Unfortunately, we're going into this season with lower [fuel oil] inventories than typical," says UC Berkeley’s Severin Borenstein.
koinseb/Getty Images
From dearth to glut: why there's an oversupply of some computer chips

by Lily Jamali
Nov 10, 2022
Memory chips that end up in your PC or smartphone are in surplus amid soft demand, experts say.
Manufacturers have produced an oversupply of memory chips, which are built into personal computers.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
After Trump-era cuts, refugee agencies have rebuilt to accommodate evacuating Afghans

by Elizabeth Trovall
Nov 10, 2022
Trump Administration-era cuts scaled back refugee programs, but the resettlement of 88,000 Afghans prompted them to ramp up and expand.
The rapid resettlement of Afghans over the last year left many refugee agencies scrambling. Above, a person wears a vest reading "Welcome" in Persian and English at an Afghan refugee camp in New Mexico.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Heartbeats The Knife
Respiration Black Star, feat. Common
Cuffed Nick Hackim
Big Game RJD2
Lemon Lime Emancipator, Cloudchord
Flight to the Jungle (The Landing) Monster Rally
Humbug Mountain Song Fruit Bats

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

